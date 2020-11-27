Liverpool have confirmed the method of allocating tickets for the upcoming game against Wolves, which should be the first back at Anfield with supporters in place.

Tier 2 locations around the country are allowed 2,000 fans back in the ground as of next week, which now includes Liverpool.

It’s far from the number we’d like to have, but the hope is that a safe and successful showing of such a low number will gradually see an increase in the number of supporters allowed, with Jurgen Klopp claiming it as a “small step in the right direction”.

The home Premier League game against Wolves, set for 6 December, will be the first which fans return for if all goes to plan – and the club have released details of how the fortunate few will be chosen.

Applications from Liverpool City Region only

2000 paperless tickets available using mobile phone technology

Fans encouraged to take COVID-19 test ahead of game

The club say a minimum of 75 per cent of tickets will be for general admission, which is the same ratio used when Anfield is at full capacity. The rest is for “hospitality supporters, players and to meet contractual obligations” for the club.

Only the Main Stand will be in use for those with a ticket.

Those eligible to apply for the ballot must live within the City region, in accordance with guidelines from local public health teams, while the club have confirmed that “supporters must also be a season ticket holder or current official Member with 19 credits from the 2018/19 Premier League season who have completed Fan Update.”

In addition, a weighted average has been applied to the price of admission and, as such, tickets are priced at £44.92.

Entry for the online ballot will be made available by the club in the coming days.

Of course, it’s still a situation which is pending changes at any moment and plans must be approved by the Safety Advisory Group and at a Premier League vote before supporters actually set foot inside stadiums.

Nonetheless, it’s another step toward getting back to Anfield – and, much further down the line, the long-awaited title parade!