Liverpool will not play on either Boxing Day or New Year’s Eve this year, with the Reds’ six Premier League fixtures for next month all moved for TV coverage.

The Reds have learned their schedule for the coming month, and it includes another Wednesday night to Saturday lunchtime turnaround.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side will play eight times in December, including twice in the Champions League, as the busiest stretch of the season comes to a head over the festive period.

With every Premier League game to be shown live on TV until at least the end of the year, all six of Liverpool’s domestic fixtures have been rescheduled.

They will not play on either Boxing Day or New Year’s Eve, with it also unlikely the visit to Southampton on January 2 will be moved to New Year’s Day either.

Liverpool’s potential first game in front of fans at Anfield will be on Sunday, December 6, kicking off at home to Wolves at 7.15pm, with 2,000 supporters permitted to attend.

That game comes sandwiched between clashes with Ajax and Midtjylland in the Champions League, with Klopp likely pleased with the time between the latter and the trip to Fulham on Sunday, December 13 at 4.30pm.

Tottenham visit Anfield for an 8pm kickoff on Wednesday, December 16, however, with a short turnaround ahead of the away clash with Crystal Palace on Saturday, December 19 at 12.30pm.

But there are eight days between that game and Liverpool’s next outing, providing ample time to rest and recover.

West Ham are the visitors on Sunday, December 27 at 4.30pm, while the month concludes with a trip to Newcastle on Wednesday, December 30, kicking off at 8pm.

Liverpool’s Fixture List for December

* All times GMT, TV info based on UK.