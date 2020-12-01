Alisson “probably” out vs. Wolves also as Klopp confirms hamstring injury

Alisson will “probably” be out for “another week” at the least with a hamstring injury sustained during the draw at Brighton on the weekend.

Rumours had been flying regarding the Brazilian’s availability for the Champions League clash against Ajax after his absence from Monday night training was noted.

And they were in part confirmed with Alisson to miss Tuesday’s game with a hamstring injury, with Jurgen Klopp confirming the news pre-match.

Suggestions had been it was potentially COVID-19 related, but the boss swiftly dismissed them as he confirmed news Reds would dread to hear, with his absence now set to see him miss both the games against Ajax and Wolves, at the very least.

“Alisson doesn’t have COVID. He told us after the [Brighton] game he felt it after 60-70 minutes, his hamstring,” Klopp said.

“He’s had a scan, a little one, but enough for today and probably another week. I never knew a hamstring injury that wasn’t 10-14 days.”

If the timeline is somewhat close to what Klopp is suggesting, Alisson could also be in line to miss the meetings with both Midtjylland and Fulham.

With Alisson out, Caoimhin Kelleher has been drafted in for his first Champions League appearance and just his fifth in his Liverpool career having been given the nod over Adrian.

It is the second time this season that the Reds will not be able to call upon their No. 1 following on from a shoulder injury which saw him miss three games in October.

It’s a massive blow for Klopp as the defence has already been forced into an upheaval this season and the absence of Alisson sees yet another vocal and experienced head lost to the side within a period where injuries continue to mount.