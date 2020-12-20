Alisson gave a Christmas message to supporters after Liverpool’s record-breaking 7-0 win at Crystal Palace on Saturday, telling them that “this is our gift for you!”

The Reds ensured they will stay top of the table for Christmas with their biggest-ever Premier League victory, putting Palace to the sword with seven goals.

It was a major statement of intent from the champions, as they look to seal back-to-back titles in the top flight for the first time since 1984, and a perfect send-off ahead of a seven-day break over the festive period.

Jurgen Klopp is set to give his players time off before returning to prepare for the visit of West Brom on December 27, and the mood in the squad could not be much better.

Speaking to LFCTV after the game, Alisson was asked about the importance of a Saturday lunchtime win to extend the lead and put pressure on the chasing pack, but he stressed that “we are only thinking about ourselves.”

The Brazilian looked to the opportunity to “enjoy Christmas,” and told fans that the win at Selhurst Park was “our gift to you.”

“It’s good to put pressure on our opponents, on the other teams who are there, fighting for first place,” he said.

“But we are only thinking about ourselves, thinking about what we can do on the pitch, so when we get the three points with a great performance we will be happy.

“We have one week to rest now, to prepare for the next game, the next challenge, to enjoy Christmas a little bit with the family.

“I wish a Merry Christmas to all of the supporters, may god bless you, enjoy it with your family in a safe way.

“That’s it, Merry Christmas – this is our gift for you!”

The goalkeeper gave an insight into the pre-match team talk in the Selhurst car park, with the squad’s leaders keen to stress the need for “consistency” after a strong finish against Tottenham in midweek.

“It was a short time between both games, but we came here with all our energy, all our focus, to get the three points, get the result and to make a good performance,” Alisson continued.

“We spoke before the match, in the changing room, about consistency, and I think we achieved that in the game – defensively and offensively, as well.

“Good finishes from our strikers, and good defending from our defenders.”

Alisson rightly added: “If you just see the scoresheet, you see it as an easy game for Liverpool, but it wasn’t.

“We had to work really hard here, it’s always tough to play against Crystal Palace away, because the way they play, they like to put the balls in behind, and we like to press.

“Sometimes they came out of this pressure, but in those moments we did really well, buying some time, dropping a little bit, for the other players to come back and help defend.

“That’s why we got the clean sheet, and then after with the ball, we did really, really well.”