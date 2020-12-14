Liverpool will visit RB Leipzig for the first time ever in the last 16 of the Champions League on February 16, before the return leg at Anfield on March 10.

The Reds were drawn against Leipzig in the last-16 draw on Monday morning, with Jurgen Klopp‘s side guaranteed the second leg at home having topped their group.

These ties will be the first-ever meetings between Liverpool and Leipzig, with the Red Bull-backed club only founded in 2009 – going on to enjoy considerable success since then.

Leipzig progressed to the last 16 from Group H along with leaders Paris Saint-Germain, and Julian Nagelsmann will be looking forward to facing off with Klopp again, with their previous meetings coming in 2017 when he was Hoffenheim manager.

UEFA have now confirmed that Leipzig vs. Liverpool at the Red Bull Arena will take place on Tuesday, February 16, while the reverse fixture will be held at Anfield on Wednesday, March 10.

This is the earliest possible opportunity the Reds could have returned to Champions League action, and the first leg comes three days after the currently scheduled trip to Leicester in the Premier League on February 13.

February is set to be an intense month for Liverpool overall, with clashes with Brighton, Man City and Leicester coming before the last-16 opener, before the Merseyside derby and a visit of Sheffield United rounds off the month.

The second leg at Anfield lands between meetings with Fulham at home and Wolves away, with Chelsea also to come to Anfield in March.

There is also the possibility of an FA Cup fifth-round tie landing on February 9/10, while the quarter-finals will be played on the weekend of March 20/21.