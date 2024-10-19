Arne Slot has insisted that Liverpool’s ‘mentally strong’ Trent Alexander-Arnold won’t be distracted by ongoing rumours of a move to Real Madrid.

With his contract expiring at the end of the season, Alexander-Arnold, as you’ll know, has been linked with a move to Madrid.

These rumours have popped up more frequently since their right-back, Dani Carvajal, suffered a season-ending injury at the age of 32 years old.

On Thursday, Spanish newspaper Marca claimed that Liverpool already know that Alexander-Arnold will not sign a new contract.

However, Paul Joyce of the Times refuted this, writing: “Liverpool have said that claim is ­incorrect.”

Thankfully, Slot doesn’t think the ongoing stories will affect any of his players, with Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah also in the spotlight as their deals expire in eight months’ time.

The Reds’ head coach told press including the Liverpool Echo: “These players are used to being linked with all the top clubs on a daily basis, whether they have contracts or not.

“If you think they’re disturbed by these interests, then I think you don’t do justice to how strong they are mentally and what they are used to.

“This is part of our job. I was at Feyenoord last year and they linked me with many clubs and before that and before that. This is part of this world we are living in.

“You just focus on what you have to do. Maybe if you’re 17 or 18 years of age, that could be difficult for you. But Trent has won the league, has won the Champions League, Virgil and Mo are the same.

“I don’t think that is a problem for them to perform. That’s also what we see at the moment because they’re playing really well, put it that way.”

Arne Slot’s role on contract decisions

When Slot took over from Jurgen Klopp, he became Liverpool’s first official ‘head coach’ rather than manager.

This means he has slightly fewer responsibilities than his predecessor, though he still has a say in contract negotiations, as he explained:

“I’ve always been a head coach and I’ve always been involved in contract situations like ‘who do you want to extend?’

“I’m not the one that is sitting in front of the agents talking about money. I don’t think Jurgen Klopp did this? I think there is no difference.”

Slot went on to say: “My main focus is now the short-term and I think in football it is mainly about the short-term – especially if you are a manager.

“We are planning the long-term as well but that’s more for me to help Richard (Hughes) with the long-term. My main focus is the short-term.”

As usual, the Dutchman gave nothing away on the state of contract negotiations with his players, but it is somewhat reassuring to know he isn’t worried about off-field anxieties creeping onto the pitch.

Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk and Salah are free to negotiate a free transfer with a foreign club from January 1.