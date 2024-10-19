Ryan Gravenberch‘s early-season form as Liverpool’s deepest-lying midfielder has been revelatory, but the player still thinks he has to “adapt more” as he “isn’t a natural defending No. 6.”

The Dutch midfielder has been arguably Liverpool’s best performer so far this season, playing a key role in the Reds’ form that has taken them to the top of the Premier League with seven games played.

Gravenberch has started each of those seven matches as well as two Champions League games, winning all but one – the 1-0 defeat against Nottingham Forest at Anfield.

Had Liverpool successfully managed to sign Martin Zubimendi, however, he may not have even been given the chance to excel in his new position under Slot.

Speaking to press including the Guardian, Gravenberch recalled a phone call with the new head coach in which Slot told him his plans.

The 22-year-old said: “After the Euros he called me and he said he wants to give me a chance and then he said, ‘I want you to focus on the No. 8 position but I also want to see you in the No. 6 position’.

“My first reaction was really good because as a player it doesn’t really matter where you play as long as you can play. When I played at Ajax I also played this role, but not a lot, so I knew a little bit of what I had to do.”

Ryan Gravenberch feels he can “adapt more”

Since the start of the season, Gravenberch has brought to the midfield technical excellence and an ability to move the ball forward vertically with ease.

What has perhaps surprised people, though, have been his merits to the team when out of possession, too – only Virgil van Dijk has managed more interceptions per 90 for Liverpool according to FotMob.

He has also managed 42 recoveries so far in the Premier League, more than any other player in the division’s current top eight teams.

Despite this, he still feels there is plenty to learn, adding: “It feels good but to be honest I have to adapt more because I’m not a natural defending No 6.

“First I was like a more attacking midfielder, so for myself I have to adapt more. I think the first games were really good but I have to keep improving.

“We have a lot of possession and I have a lot of the ball and that is what I wanted, so it feels good, it feels comfortable.”

It is clear that what Slot desires from his defensive midfielder is slightly different to the needs Jurgen Klopp had, hence Gravenberch’s inclusion over Wataru Endo.

That isn’t to say, though, that he can’t learn from his seniors.

Gravenberch said: “I spoke to Macca (Alexis Mac Allister) because obviously last season he played a lot there and also Endo about what they used to do, anticipating where the ball can come, just some little chats.”

If the Dutchman can continue to learn and improve, there is no telling just how good he can become!