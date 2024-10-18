There are few better feelings than knowing an international break is over and Liverpool’s return is imminent, but Chelsea will be out to spoil our Sunday at Anfield.

Liverpool vs. Chelsea

Premier League (8) | Anfield

October 20, 2024 | 4.30pm (BST)

Premier League action is back on the agenda, and the Reds do not have time to ease themselves back in as fourth-placed Chelsea await.

It is a battle of two new managers in the top flight with Arne Slot and Enzo Maresca going head to head.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of kickoff.

1. Alisson OUT, Kelleher IN

It was confirmed during the break that Alisson will not return to action until after the November international break, meaning Caoimhin Kelleher steps into the No. 1 role once again.

This is the second time the Brazilian has been sidelined with a hamstring injury this season.

Ahead of the match, Slot conceded that his side returned from the break with “a few issues,” which included illness for Wataru Endo and Kostas Tsimikas – and the latter was not pictured in training.

Alexis Mac Allister had to manage his adductor issue and was not spotted during Friday’s training session, neither was Federico Chiesa.

Harvey Elliott, meanwhile, had been targeting a return from a fractured foot against Chelsea but will need more time to be ready to mark his return.

2. Two suspended defenders for Chelsea

Maresca will be without both Marc Cucurella and Wesley Fofana for the trip to Anfield, with the pair serving a one-match ban having already reached the five yellow card threshold.

The duo have started every league game, meaning Tosin Adarabioyo or Axel Disasi will get their chance at centre-back while Renato Veiga is expected to get the matchup against Mo Salah.

Reece James is back in training and available for selection but, having yet to play any competitive minutes this season, a return against Liverpool looks very unlikely.

Predicted Chelsea XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Tosin, Colwill, Veiga; Caicedo, Fernandez; Madueke, Palmer, Sancho; Jackson

3. 1st meets 4th

Just four points separate the two teams in the league table heading into this clash.

Liverpool have 18 points to their name and have conceded just two across their seven games. Chelsea, conversely, have scored 16 but conceded eight.

Maresca’s men have won all three games on the road to date, only the Reds have a better record, and according to FotMob, Chelsea have created the second-most big chances this season (27).

Slot’s side also tops that ranking, which sets us up for an entertaining match at Anfield.

Form (in all competitions) Liverpool (most recent L-R): W, W, W, W, W

Chelsea: D, W, W, W, W

4. Rail travel warning

Fans are being urged to plan their travel in advance for the day of the game and find alternative routes if they are considering using the train lines.

Planned major engineering work ensures Liverpool Lime Street Station will be closed for the entire day, most services into the city are being replaced by buses from Crewe which will extend the journey.

A nuisance for both sets of fans! You can find more information here.

5. How could Liverpool line up?

Slot has a few players who are in doubt to feature, but you expect he will turn to as close to his best XI as possible against the Blues.

Kelleher is the obvious inclusion, with Mac Allister a shoo-in should he get the nod to start.

Curtis Jones and Cody Gakpo could give the Liverpool boss something to think about if he’d prefer fresher legs, but the duo are more likely to be options off the bench.

Predicted Reds XI: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold; Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Diaz, Jota

6. Danger men

Liverpool can cause Chelsea plenty of issues at Anfield, but Slot’s side will have to keep a close eye on Cole Palmer and Noni Madueke.

The pair have combined for 11 goals in all competitions and according to Opta, have created 15 chances for one another in the Premier League this season, the most of any duo.

Palmer is one of the most in-form players in the top flight and he has directly contributed to 44 league goals since the start of last season, more than any other player.

Slot has been waiting for his side to be tested, and he will get his wish.

7. Slot’s verdict on Van Dijk criticism

Speaking ahead of the fixture, Slot addressed the criticism Virgil van Dijk faced from the Dutch media after returning to Liverpool early during the break:

“I don’t think he deserves this, because he played some very good games for the Dutch national team in his last few games as well. But that’s not a surprise for me. “Is it a surprise that he gets criticism? Yes it is. Maybe not by the Dutch media, but in general I would say that’s a surprise. “Because if you are in this schedule, in this fixture list, it’s completely normal that you have a few days off. “Some other players in Holland, which you probably don’t know, didn’t come because they were tired. “How on earth you can criticise a player that’s played every game for us and played the Euros…that’s Dutch media!”

8. Diaz enjoys giving the blues to Chelsea

Luis Diaz has been a thorn in Chelsea‘s side in recent times and he can achieve a record on Sunday that even Salah has not yet managed.

Should he score on Sunday, he will become the first Liverpool player since Ian Rush in 1990 to score in three successive league games against Chelsea.

Liverpool’s No. 7 has not scored for the club since his brace against Bournemouth but now would be a good time to add to his tally and send the Blues back to London empty-handed.

9. Referee confirmed

John Brooks is in charge of the Anfield clash, it will be the first time he has refereed a Liverpool game since the 4-3 loss to Man United in the FA Cup quarter-finals last season – a game none of us care to remember.

In total, he has been in charge of six Reds fixtures in the past, resulting in three wins, a draw and two defeats – he was the one to show Virgil van Dijk a red card at Newcastle.

Simon Bennett and Darren Cann are his assistants at Anfield, while Craig Pawson will operate as fourth official.

Michael Oliver will be at Stockley Park as lead VAR, assisted by Stuart Burt.

10. How you can follow the match with TIA!

Liverpool vs. Chelsea will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, with coverage to get underway at 4pm (BST).

But if you do not fancy listening to the weird noises Gary Neville makes, you can follow our matchday liveblog with Harry McMullen from 3.45pm.

Three points, please!