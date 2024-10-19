With speculation ongoing around Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s future, Arne Slot has reminded fans that in Conor Bradley there is another excellent right-back at Liverpool with a “bright future.”

While Alexander-Arnold is a player of generational talent whose passing attributes are arguably unmatched in world football, the Reds are in the fortunate position of having a right-back ready to take over should he leave.

Of course, Liverpool’s No. 66 is a level above Bradley at the moment and boasts a different skillset, but Slot has hinted that the Northern Ireland international is in his long-term plans.

When asked for comment on Bradley’s recent Northern Ireland performances, Slot said: “I think it’s going to be a bright future for him because he’s a very good player and very good players [are] what we need here at Liverpool.

“He’s done, last season especially, really well when he had to replace Trent, and now Trent has played a lot.

“But he is a very good player and, although he has big competition from Trent, normally very good players find their way into the team. That’s what I also expect with him in the future at this club.”

From those comments, it certainly seems Slot rates the youngster who has six appearances, including one start, already this season.

The head coach has also not been afraid to upset Alexander-Arnold by swapping his right-backs in the second half of games, as seen in Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Brentford in August.

Conor Bradley’s Northern Ireland captaincy audition

While he may have only had one start so far this season for the Reds, Bradley has remained an integral part of Michael O’Neill’s Northern Ireland team.

After Jonny Evans, Stuart Dallas and Steven Davis all retired retirement from international football, O’Neill turned to Sunderland‘s Trai Hume to wear the captain’s armband for Northern Ireland’s September fixtures.

However, in their most recent matches, Bradley led the team out, drawing 0-0 and winning 5-0 against Belarus and Bulgaria respectively.

“Conor has got massive credibility in the group,” O’Neill told reporters after their big win in Belfast.

“The players have obviously known him since a young age, and they see he plays for Liverpool and the way he trains and conducts himself.

“Conor leads from the front. He plays with real honesty and that’s a big part of his personality as well. He is a terrific lad but also someone who is determined to go as far as he can in the game.”

If the the Reds’ youngster were to be named the permanent captain, he would become the sixth international captain in the Liverpool squad, alongside Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Wataru Endo, Dominik Szoboszlai and Mo Salah.