Jordan Henderson heralded what he considered “one of our best performances of the season” as Liverpool toppled Tottenham at Anfield to go three points clear at the top of the table.

All eyes were on Anfield as Liverpool and Tottenham met in a top of the table clash, one which saw the Reds edge it at the death thanks to a thunderous Roberto Firmino header.

It capped off what was a sublime team performance from Jurgen Klopp‘s men which once again exemplified the mentality of his side as they refused to settle for a draw.

It came off the back of lacklustre outing at Fulham and with 2,000 fans behind them, the captain was “delighted” with how his teammates dominated across the pitch in what was a standout performance so far in 2020/21.

The tussle unfolded how Henderson had expected with Spurs content to sit back and wait for the chance and while they were found out by Heung-min Son, it was not enough to derail their laser-like focus.

“A very tactical [game], what you would have expected a little bit in terms of us dominating with the ball, creating chances and then picked off on the counter in the first half,” Henderson told Amazon post-match.

“We’ll be disappointed with that because we knew that was the case. But overall I thought the performance was outstanding.

“I thought we dominated for large periods with the ball and created some good chances and never stopped and kept going until the very end and got the winner which we deserved.

“We just concentrate on keeping on going until the whistle goes, we don’t think about records or outcomes, we’re here to win games and we don’t stop until the final whistle.

“Unfortunately, at the weekend we didn’t manage to find the winner, today we did so I’m delighted with the lads. I thought the performance was outstanding and deserved the three points.

“I’d say it is one of our best performances of the season. I think personally with the ball, without the ball, our counter-press was good, winning the ball back high up, relentless with the pressure so I’m over the moon.”

While there was plenty of attention on the overall display, Henderson did single out Rhys Williams, on his Premier League debut, as “one of the best players on the park.”

But, as ever, despite handing Tottenham a setback it remains a case of looking only internally for Liverpool, starting with the trip to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

“We just want to focus on ourselves, I know we keep saying this and it might get boring but we focus on ourselves,” he continued.

“Yes, it might give them a dent because we got the three points but it’s more about us and what we do.

“We’re delighted with the three points and our focus has got to be now on the weekend which comes quick against Palace, who are a very good some and have had some good results of late so that’ll be a tough test for us.”