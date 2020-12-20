Liverpool produced a performance that left Curtis Jones saying “wow” as they put Crystal Palace to the sword with a record-breaking 7-0 victory on Saturday.

The Reds recorded their biggest-ever Premier League victory as goals from Takumi Minamino, Sadio Mane, Jordan Henderson and doubles from Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah sealed the three points emphatically.

This came despite periods of sloppy play at Selhurst Park, with Palace having opportunities to at least level the score when it stood at 1-0.

But overall in was a brilliant performance from the champions, with every goal worth rewatching again and again due to their quality.

Beyond the goals, though, it was an afternoon to treasure for a number of reasons, and here are five other eye-catching moments we’ve picked out from Liverpool’s record win at Palace.

The best one-two ever?

That. Is. Class. From back-to-front in blistering speed ? This Liverpool side can hurt you in so many ways… pic.twitter.com/ToYihAUU7O — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 19, 2020

Bobby’s first of the afternoon was a sumptuous finish which capped a first half that saw Liverpool play second-best for a lengthy spell but crucially take their chances to lead.

A moment of counter-attacking magic from the Reds, it came via a one-two played over almost the entire length of the pitch as Firmino kicked it all off.

Playing it wide to Andy Robertson, the No. 9 then charged forward and collected it back from a pitch-perfect cross and, with two touches, steered it past Vicente Guaita for a goal even better than it first looked.

More Matip magic

Look at his face! Just look at his face!

Roy can’t help but laugh

A wry smile on the face of Roy Hodgson at the final whistle… Crystal Palace 0-7 Liverpool Was that the best team performance of the season? pic.twitter.com/qgcAaSKIxI — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 19, 2020

Enough time and trophies have come in the near-decade since his exit that Liverpool fans can now almost looked on Roy Hodgson with warmth.

There is a likeable quality to the Palace manager, generated over his years of experience, that paints him as something of a grandfather figure in the Premier League.

And though his side were on the receiving end of a tanking, Hodgson couldn’t help but laugh at the extent of Liverpool’s dominance – with Palace futile to resist and their boss well aware of that.

Ox back with an assist

There are no words ? Mo Salah makes it ????? and this is the pick of the bunch ? pic.twitter.com/kph0gy8UNS — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 19, 2020

After four months out with a knee injury, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain made his first appearance of the campaign as he replaced Firmino midway through the second half at Selhurst.

It was a big moment for both player and club, with Oxlade-Chamberlain hopeful his fitness issues are now behind him, and the midfielder made an impact soon after coming on.

Though it was a simple ball that saw Salah do the rest with a sublime finish, Liverpool’s No. 15 tallied a comeback assist that ensured seven different players teed up goals for their side for the first time ever in a Premier League game.

Welcome back, Ox.

Jones’ ‘wow’ moment

Sometimes all you can do is stand back and admire, and that is exactly what Klopp and Jones did as Bobby made it 5-0 with his chip over Guaita.

With Jones waiting to come on, the pair soaked it all in and the 19-year-old could be seen saying “wow…wow,” after sharing a fistbump with his manager.

No doubt every Liverpool fan had the same reaction!