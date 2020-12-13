Jordan Henderson admitted it is “really difficult” to see so many of his team-mates suffer injuries, but didn’t want to “make excuses” for Liverpool’s 1-1 draw at Fulham.

The Reds saw two more players head to the treatment table in midweek as Diogo Jota and Kostas Tsimikas picked up serious knee injuries, though both Alisson and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain returned to fitness.

Alisson started and kept his side in the game at Craven Cottage, but Liverpool were dealt another setback as Joel Matip was withdrawn at the break with a back problem.

Henderson was among those to come close to scoring on a tough evening away to Fulham, with the scores level at 1-1 at full-time and it arguably a deserved result for the hosts.

But speaking to Sky Sports after the game, the captain contradicted Klopp’s assertion that teams competing in Europe had struggled with the turnaround for the weekend, saying he “doesn’t want to make excuses.”

“I’ll let you talk about that, and the amount of games players are playing, especially European teams,” Henderson said.

“I don’t want to stand here and make excuses, we just have to prepare and play when we’re told.

“We flew back from Denmark, prepared well, but for whatever reason we didn’t start the game well. But again, the good thing is we reacted well.”

Henderson maintained that, following Bobby Decordova-Reid’s opener, Liverpool grew into the game, saying: “When you can’t win, don’t lose. But at the same time, we’re disappointed as I felt we were good enough for the three points.”

Matip is not expected to be out for a long period, but the Reds’ injury list remains a big issue, with the No. 32 potentially joining Jota, Tsimikas, Thiago, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, James Milner, Naby Keita and Xherdan Shaqiri among the absentees.

Henderson was present as Gomez suffered a major knee injury during England training, and he flagged that particular situation as a key example of how he and his team-mates can find Liverpool’s many setbacks “really difficult.”

“It’s really, really difficult as a player. I’ve suffered a few in my career so far,” he continued.

“But when you see team-mates getting injured it isn’t nice. It isn’t nice. I look at Joe Gomez, the way that happened was hard for me to take.

“It’s tough for players, but I think it’s happened to a lot of other teams as well.”

However, he concluded: “It makes us stronger in the dressing room, to keep fighting, to keep giving absolutely everything for the three points.”

Henderson remains positive, therefore, with this the right attitude to take as Liverpool simply roll with the punches and look to stay on top – with league leaders Tottenham next up.