Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho bemoaned his side’s inability to kill off Liverpool when they had the chance as they slipped to a late 2-1 defeat at Anfield.

Roberto Firmino’s 90th-minute header took the defending champions back to the top of the Premier League table at the expense of their opponents after Son Heung-min had cancelled out Mohamed Salah’s goal in the first half despite barely creating a chance.

The second half was different, however, as Steven Bergwijn had two opportunities, one hitting a post, while Harry Kane missed a header from six yards.

As a result Mourinho felt his side deserved more from the game.

“I think even a draw would have left us not with the best taste because we had them there to win it,” he said.

“It was not just about the big chances, it was the moments of the big chances and the moment was when they were in trouble in their worst moment and we had it there to kill it but we missed it.

“We were in the face of the keeper two or three times and we just have to kill it.

“Bergwijn was face-to-face with the keeper twice, Harry was there with the header, we had it, we knew how to hurt them and we should do much more than we did.

“Normally in matches at this level you pay and I thought we would pay just taking a point but in the end we didn’t even take a point so it is very disappointing.

“Sometimes you cannot play better than you did because of the opponent and I thought in such a difficult game against such a good team the boys were very good and we got punished.”

The defeat was Spurs’ first in the league since the opening day of the season and saw them concede top spot to the defending champions.

Victory extended Liverpool’s unbeaten home league run to 66 matches and left manager Jurgen Klopp understandably delighted with a performance which was reminiscent of many last season which brought their first league title in 30 years.

“We have already gone through a tough period and playing a game like this was absolutely exceptional. Top game. Deserved three points,” he said.

“We didn’t have too many times in the season where we had late moments. I have no problem starting it again scoring late if it is needed.

“I really felt we deserved the three points. Of course Tottenham had chances, they scored a goal with a unbelievably tight offside decision.

“They had other chances and we can’t defend Harry Kane for 90 minutes but around these moments we were completely in charge of the game.

“I don’t think we struggle with confidence. We are a good football team and we are in a difficult situation [with injuries].

“We don’t have to make a story of it, for all of us it is difficult, but throwing in a performance like this is pretty special so it gives us confidence.”