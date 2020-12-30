NEWCASTLE-UPON-TYNE, ENGLAND - Wednesday, December 30, 2020: Liverpool’s Nathaniel Phillips (L) and Newcastle United's Callum Wilson during the FA Premier League match between Newcastle United FC and Liverpool FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
LIVE: Newcastle vs. Liverpool – Follow the Reds in action here

The Champions travel to the North East, St James’ Park is the venue. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at St James’ Park is 8pm (UK), the referee is Paul Tierney.

Chris Williams is running tonight’s blog get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @Chris78Williams or use the comments section below.

Teams

Newcastle: Darlow; Schar, Fernandez, Clark; Yedlin, Hayden, M.Longstaff, Ritchie; Joelinton, Murphy, Wilson

Subs: Dubravka, Krafth, Lewis, Hendrick, S.Longstaff, Shelvey, Almiron, Gayle, Carroll

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Fabinho, Robertson; Henderson, Milner, Jones; Salah, Mane, Firmino

Subs: Kelleher, R.Williams, N.Williams, Thiago, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Shaqiri, Minamino, Origi

Our coverage updates automatically below:

