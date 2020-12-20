Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp win at BBC Sports Personality awards

Liverpool FC have won the BBC Sports Personality Team of the Year, and Jurgen Klopp was named Coach of the Year.

It is the fourth time the Reds have won the team of the year award, having won previously in 2001 – after the treble cup win, 1986 – after the Reds’ first domestic double, and 1977 – after the first European Cup success.

The four team of the year awards is double any other football side, with Man United having won twice.

Meanwhile, Klopp becomes the first Liverpool manager to win the Coach of the Year award.

Previous winners include Alex Ferguson, Arsene Wenger, Jose Mourinho, Sven Goran Eriksson, Claudio Ranieri and Gareth Southgate.

Speaking at the ceremony, Klopp said: “My team deserve this, because they did an incredible job.

“It’s a mix of talent, character, desire and the power of the club, which is a big one. That all comes together and it was a great moment when we became champions.

“We want to organise a big party when it’s allowed again, could take a little while but until then maybe we can win something else, we will see. We can’t wait to see the fans again and winning this prize in Manchester is even sweeter.”

There was further recognition for Merseyside, with Dave Kelly from the Fans Supporting Foodbanks also receiving recognition in the Unsung Heroes.

But it was disappointment for Jordan Henderson, with the Reds’ captain coming second in the overall Sports Personality of the Year award. Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton took first place.