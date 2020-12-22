Mohamed Salah is reportedly “certain” to see a new and improved contract tabled by Liverpool to ensure his long-term future remains at Anfield.

Salah’s future has been a hot topic in recent days following on from his interview with the Spanish press where he discussed a possible move to “top clubs” Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The No. 11 was of the view that “we never know what is going to happen in the future” and the situation is “in the club’s hands.”

And with his current deal at Anfield running until 2023, the club have made their intentions known and showed their hand according to Goal‘s Neil Jones, with Liverpool “certain to offer” their star man a new and improved contract.

At 28 years of age, a new deal could represent his last big contract and as Liverpool’s top current earner with £200,000 per-week, Salah certainly will certainly know his market worth.

He is in a rich vein of form having scored 16 goals in 21 appearances across all competitions this season, incredible numbers which add to his already prolific tally at Liverpool.

While still surprising that he is not one to earn widespread acclaim, Salah currently sits 14th in Liverpool’s all-time goalscoring charts with 110 goals in 173 games – having already carved out a lasting legacy at Anfield.

It ensures his signature is a lucrative one, one which in some quarters has never been under lock and key at Anfield as a lingering feeling exists that if a key Red was to leave, it would be him.

After the success he has helped restore at Liverpool, in addition to the myriad of individual accolades, he would not be begrudged a move should that be his intention.

But there is no doubt that Liverpool remains the place to be, but one thing you can guarantee is that Salah will continue his bid to “break every record” at Anfield regardless of his decision.

With just under three years remaining on his deal, the Reds will be comfortable that the power is in their hands as they continue to mould and reap the rewards of having the world-class forward on their side.