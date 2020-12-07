By finding the net against Wolves, Mohamed Salah has equalled Cristiano Ronaldo’s Premier League goal tally in 65 fewer games.

The Egyptian was an instant hit on his return to the Premier League after signing for Liverpool in the summer of 2017, answering any and all doubts placed on him after his stint at Chelsea years prior.

And in a little over three years since he’s been at Anfield, Salah has seen record after record tumble in his wake as he has helped push Jurgen Klopp’s side to a European Cup and Premier League title.

Against Wolves, the 28-year-old found the net once again for his ninth top-flight goal of the campaign – and in doing so he has matched Ronaldo’s total of 84 Premier League goals, but in 65 fewer games.

The former Man United man netted 84 in 196 appearances across six seasons as opposed to Salah’s 131 games, and it is a haul which exemplifies the No. 11’s remarkable ability in front of goal.

Of the 84 goals, two were for Chelsea, while he has added to that with a total of 35 assists to date – two of which again came while playing for the Blues.

It amounts to a goal contribution of 119 in 131 games – an extraordinary return for a player who is still very much under-appreciated in some quarters.

To compare that to Ronaldo once again, the Portugal international contributed 129 goals, assists included, over the course of his 196-game Premier League career – meaning Salah still has 65 more outings left to blow his tally out of the water.

His proficiency makes it looks easy and while Klopp’s side is packed with superstars, the feats of Salah must not be overlooked as it’s not every day you come across a talent like him.

In all competitions for Liverpool, the Egyptian King has 105 goals and 44 assists in 169 games. A legendary feat.