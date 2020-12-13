LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, December 13, 2020: Liverpool's Sadio Mané looks dejected after missing a chance during the FA Premier League match between Fulham FC and Liverpool FC at Craven Cottage. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
“We’ve stolen a point there”, “Missed opportunity” – Fans react to Fulham 1-1 Liverpool

Mohamaed Salah salvaged a point for Liverpool on a disappointing evening as they drew 1-1 at Fulham, and fans had a lot to say.

Fulham 1-1 Liverpool

Premier League (12), Craven Cottage
December 13, 2020

Goals: Decordova-Reid 26’; Salah pen 78′

While the Reds continue to battle with injury, the trip to Fulham presented a chance to sit two points clear at the top of the table with a victory but they couldn’t muster the performance to do so.

What awaited was a lethargic and first-half devoid of any quality as the hosts put on a show for their fans and after a barrage of chances finally made one count through Bobby Decordova-Reid.

The end of the first half saw Liverpool settle but they had Alisson to thank that they were still in the contest, a sentiment which rang true at the start of the second before Mo Salah hit only the second shot on target.

And as the Reds started to gain ascendancy they finally made it count on the scoreboard as the Egyptian converted from the penalty spot after a handball infringement.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the draw on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forum.

 

It was a performance which left many feeling it was an underserved point…

“Lacklustre performance, and we never really came up to speed even after halftime. Fair play to Fulham.”

El_Dorado on the forums.

“Opportunity missed. Wrong attitude from the off. Away form is a cause for concern.”

Terry Russell on Facebook.

 

It wouldn’t be a league weekend without a VAR debate…

 

Matip’s injury proved yet another punch to the gut…

 

But Jones and Alisson were two bright notes…

“Jones is a fucking stud. He’s taken responsibility for our attacking play second half, he deserves to be on the winning side.”

ILLOK on the forums.

“Jones and Alisson the only ones with some credit.”

Draexnael on the forums.
