Mohamaed Salah salvaged a point for Liverpool on a disappointing evening as they drew 1-1 at Fulham, and fans had a lot to say.

Fulham 1-1 Liverpool

Premier League (12), Craven Cottage

December 13, 2020

Goals: Decordova-Reid 26’; Salah pen 78′

While the Reds continue to battle with injury, the trip to Fulham presented a chance to sit two points clear at the top of the table with a victory but they couldn’t muster the performance to do so.

What awaited was a lethargic and first-half devoid of any quality as the hosts put on a show for their fans and after a barrage of chances finally made one count through Bobby Decordova-Reid.

The end of the first half saw Liverpool settle but they had Alisson to thank that they were still in the contest, a sentiment which rang true at the start of the second before Mo Salah hit only the second shot on target.

And as the Reds started to gain ascendancy they finally made it count on the scoreboard as the Egyptian converted from the penalty spot after a handball infringement.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the draw on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forum.

It was a performance which left many feeling it was an underserved point…

Definitely not a great match but a point sets up a gargantuan clash between level on points league leaders Tottenham and Liverpool. Who after 12 games are both on pace for a 79 point season. Alright, then. — Liverpool Offside (@LFCOffside) December 13, 2020

An undeserved point. — LFCZA ?? (@LFCZA) December 13, 2020

Lucky to come away with anything, let’s be honest. Woeful. Another draw. — forzathereds (@forzathereds) December 13, 2020

We’ve stolen a point there. The application first half was disgusting, frankly. Fulham should have been been 3-4 to the good at the break. Awful display with the inevitable Matip injury to boot. — Aaron Cutler (@aaron_cutler) December 13, 2020

“Lacklustre performance, and we never really came up to speed even after halftime. Fair play to Fulham.” – El_Dorado on the forums.

“Opportunity missed. Wrong attitude from the off. Away form is a cause for concern.” – Terry Russell on Facebook.

Missed opportunity for the Reds. It's a going to be a tough and very long season. Keep going lads, stay in touch over Christmas and we'll see how second half of season goes — Jeff Goulding (@ShanklysBoys1) December 13, 2020

What a weekend to pull a performance like that out of the bag. Infuriating.#LFC #FULLIV — Scott Groom (@ScottCGroom) December 13, 2020

It wouldn’t be a league weekend without a VAR debate…

Right decision by Mariner. Crazy it took so long. — Paul Grech (@paul_grech) December 13, 2020

What is Lee Mason doing on VAR there???? Ridiculous delay. Didn't need 700 replays or call the ref over to establish that Fabinho played the ball. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) December 13, 2020

If you can't spot a clear issue with a decision within 30 seconds, then the game has to continue as is. — Steven Scragg (@Scraggy_74) December 13, 2020

It wasn’t a foul, but stunned Marriner didn’t give the penalty there after such a long VAR review. Just kills the viewing experience. Always telling when the opposition players don’t even appeal. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) December 13, 2020

It’s a great tackle. He gets the ball. If you have to watch 50 times to find something then there’s nothing to find. It’s *not* clear and obvious. Absolutely shite. — Gareth Roberts (@robbohuyton) December 13, 2020

VAR spent minutes checking a perfectly timed challenge, but seemingly ignoring a two handed push on Salah? — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) December 13, 2020

Matip’s injury proved yet another punch to the gut…

Looking forward to Klopp saying Matip has got a "slight knock" post-match and then him disappearing off the face of the Earth until April. — Daniel Austin (@_Dan_Austin) December 13, 2020

Another injury to a defender then? — Ste Hoare (@stehoare) December 13, 2020

These injuries. Never seen anything like it. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) December 13, 2020

Current injury list up to 9 following Matip today:

Van Dijk

Thiago

Gomez

Jota

Shaqiri

Milner

Tsimikas

Keita

Matip — Dan Kennett (@DanKennett) December 13, 2020

But Jones and Alisson were two bright notes…

Jones mentality impresses me. Garbage first half then our best player second half. Not many players can switch it like that, especially at 19 years of age. #LFC — Graeme Kelly (@GraemeKelly1) December 13, 2020

“Jones is a fucking stud. He’s taken responsibility for our attacking play second half, he deserves to be on the winning side.” – ILLOK on the forums.

“Jones and Alisson the only ones with some credit.” – Draexnael on the forums.

Curtis Jones comfortably Liverpool’s best outfield player. Got himself on the ball, didn’t hide, and forced the issue in the final third. One of few positives, alongside Alisson. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) December 13, 2020

Curtis Jones the one real bright spot. That one run reminded me of the Gerrard goal against Sheff Wed. Tried to add a bit of flair to a midfield that didn’t look like unlocking Fulham — keith costigan (@KeithCostigan) December 13, 2020

Curtis Jones unreal there — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) December 13, 2020