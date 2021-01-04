Birthday boy Milner & Reds aim for a record-breaking win at St. Mary’s

Liverpool have won precisely half of the 90 games against Southampton to-date; here are all the best stats and facts as we look for our 46th win on Monday night.

Recent successes

The Reds have won the last six league clashes home and away against Saints, scoring 17 times while conceding two – and we are unbeaten in the last eight.

Liverpool have won the last three at Southampton – but never won four in succession.

The Reds have kept four clean sheets in the last seven league visits.

Prior to their 7-0 win at Crystal Palace before Christmas, Liverpool’s biggest ever Premier League win had come against Southampton – 7-1 at Anfield in January 1999.

Midfield men

James Milner turns 35 years of age on the day of the game.

The last Liverpool player to score on his birthday was Daniel Sturridge against Manchester United in 2013. Should Milner do so, he will be the oldest Liverpool player ever to score on his birthday.

Georginio Wijnaldum’s next game will be his 250th club appearance for an English side.

Wijnaldum’s first goal in England came for Newcastle at home to Southampton in a 2-2 draw in August 2015 on his Premier League debut.

Naby Keita was managed by current Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl at RB Leipzig.

Familiar faces

Sadio Mane scored and was sent-off for Southampton at Anfield in October 2015.

He made 75 appearances for the Saints scoring 25 goals, including 21 in 67 league games.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain played 43 games for Southampton, scoring 10 goals. He was once the Saints’ second youngest-ever player after Theo Walcott. His goal at Anfield last season is his only one vs. Southampton in 15 career appearances.

Danny Ings played 25 times for Liverpool, hitting four goals, of which three came in 14 league games.

Goal trail

Mo Salah has scored seven goals in his six Reds appearances against Southampton. Only Robbie Fowler (eight) has scored more for Liverpool against the Saints in the Premier League era.

Divock Origi (League Cup in 2015) is the only hat-trick scored by a Liverpool player at Southampton and only their fourth ever against the Saints – with Robbie Fowler (twice in the league) scoring three at Anfield in 1993 and 1999 and Sam Raybould doing so in the FA Cup in 1906.

Those goals were Origi’s first for Liverpool.

Current run

The Reds are unbeaten in the last 12 league games – six wins and six draws.

They have drawn the last two league games. Not since October 2015 have three in succession ended in a stalemate.

They have drawn five of their eight away games in the league this season.

The Reds conceded seven goals in the last 11 league matches after conceding 21 in the preceding 11 fixtures.

Last time out at Newcastle the Reds failed to score for the first time in the top flight this season.

Saints view

Southampton are three goals short of recording 100 against Liverpool in all league games.

Jannik Vestergaard was a team mate of Roberto Firmino‘s at Hoffenheim.

Following their 2-0 home win over Newcastle in November they led the Premier League for the first time ever. They were at the summit for two days.

They have not conceded more than one goal in eight of the last nine games home and away.

Saints have not scored in any of their last three league games – the last time they were goalless in the last four top-flight games was in October 2018 in a sequence of five, one of which was against Liverpool at Anfield.

Saints have kept seven top-flight clean sheets so far this season and could keep a third in succession for the first time in the Premier League since October 2016.

Their last eight goals have been scored by eight different players.

Scorers this season

Liverpool: Salah 16, Jota 9, Mane 7, Firmino 5, Minamino 4, Jones 3, Grujic 1, Henderson 1, Matip 1, Origi 1, Robertson 1, Shaqiri 1, van Dijk 1, Wijnaldum 1, own goals 3.

Southampton: Ings 6, Adams 4, Ward-Prowse 4, Vestergaard 3, Armstrong 2, Walcott 2, Bednarek 1, Djenepo 1, Redmond 1, Romeu 1.