Joel Matip has been named in the starting lineup for the first time in 2021, with Jurgen Klopp making three changes for Burnley‘s visit to Anfield.

After a four-day break, the Reds are back at Anfield aiming to make it fifth time lucky in regards to picking up a Premier League victory, after going four without.

The Reds have been a shadow of their former selves in recent weeks and will hope to snap out their slump against a Burnley side who currently sit four points above the relegation zone.

And Alisson will be out to shut out a Clarets side with only nine goals to their name tonight as he starts between the sticks.

The defence sees Fabinho partnered by Joel Matip, with Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold occupying the flanks.

Thiago makes his third successive league start alongside Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Gini Wijnaldum, who will wear the captain’s armband at the start for the first time as Jordan Henderson is ruled out with an injury.

And aiming to end the barren run in front of goal are Xherdan Shaqiri, Sadio Mane and Divock Origi – personnel which could hint at a 4-2-3-1 formation.

With nine substitutes available, Klopp has the likes of Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, James Milner and Curtis Jones to call upon.

Liverpool: Alisson; Trent, Matip, Fabinho, Robertson; Thiago, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Shaqiri, Mane, Origi

Substitutes: Kelleher, Phillips, Tsimikas, N.Williams, Milner, Jones, Origi, Minamino, Firmino, Salah

Burnley: Pope; Lowton, Tarowski, Mee, Taylor; McNeil, Brownhill, Westwood, Brady; Barnes, Wood

Substitutes: Peacock-Farrell, Cork, Gudmundsson, Stephens, Rodriguez, Pieters, Bardsley, Vydra, Long