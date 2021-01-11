Liverpool are into the draw for the FA Cup fourth round, with potential clashes with clubs from lower down the English football pyramid awaiting Jurgen Klopp‘s side.

The Reds booked their place in the fourth round with a 4-1 victory over an Aston Villa side comprised of players from their academy due to an outbreak of COVID-19 among the first team.

Sadio Mane scored twice while Gini Wijnaldum and Mohamed Salah also found the back of the net in a game Liverpool were expected to dominate, but were given a first-half scare through Louie Barry’s equaliser.

The FA Cup is, it is safe to say, far down Klopp’s list of priorities, but the fourth round provides an opportunity for the club’s youngsters to impress on the senior stage.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the FA Cup fourth round draw.

When is it?

The draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup will be held on Monday, January 11, starting from 7.10pm (GMT).

Due to the busy schedule throughout 2020/21, the fifth-round draw will also be made immediately after.

How can we watch?

BT Sport 1 will broadcast the FA Cup fourth and fifth-round draws back-to-back.

Who can Liverpool draw?

There are no restrictions on who Liverpool can draw from those who have reached the fourth round, nor any stipulations for home or away ties.

The following clubs are in the hat for the fourth round, along with their ball numbers:

1 Plymouth

2 Southampton or Shrewsbury (postponed; result TBC)

3 Chorley

4 Tottenham

5 Wolves

6 Stockport or West Ham (to be played Monday 8pm)

7 Bournemouth

8 Man United

9 Swansea

10 Everton

11 Nottingham Forest

12 Arsenal

13 Barnsley

14 Sheffield United

15 Millwall

16 Doncaster

17 Leicester

18 Wycombe

19 Crawley

20 Burnley

21 Bristol City

22 Fulham

23 Liverpool

24 Brentford

25 Man City

26 Luton

27 Chelsea

28 Sheffield Wednesday

29 Norwich

30 Blackpool

31 Brighton

32 Cheltenham

When will the ties be played?

The fourth-round ties will be played over the weekend of January 23/24.

How have Liverpool fared in the fourth round in recent years?

Last season was the first time Liverpool have progressed beyond the fourth round since Klopp took over in 2015, with the Reds needing a replay to beat League One side Shrewsbury.

After a 2-2 draw at New Meadow, Neil Critchley led a young side out at Anfield due to the first team’s winter break, with Neco Williams‘ cross diverted in for a Ro-Shaun Williams own goal and a 1-0 victory.

Previously, Liverpool had lost to West Ham, Wolves and West Brom in the fourth round, after having reached the semi-finals in Brendan Rodgers’ last season in charge.

Liverpool have used 63 different players in the FA Cup since Klopp’s appointment, with Divock Origi (nine appearances) the most-used while Roberto Firmino (eight), James Milner (seven), Joe Gomez and Kevin Stewart (both six) round off the top five.