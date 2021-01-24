LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 24, 2021: Liverpool's Rhys Williams (L) and Mohamed Salah during the pre-match warm-up before the FA Cup 4th Round match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
LIVE: Man United vs. Liverpool – Follow the Reds’ FA Cup tie here

Liverpool meet arch-rivals Man United for the second time in a week – this time in a winner-takes-all FA Cup tie at Old Trafford. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Old Trafford is 5.00pm (UK), the referee is Craig Pawson.

Today’s blog is run by Ben Twelves, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield and @bm12s or use the comments below.

Teams

Man United: Henderson; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw; McTominay, Van de Beek, Pogba; Greenwood, Rashford, Cavani

Subs: De Gea, Tuanzebe, Telles, Fred, Matic, Mata, Fernandes, James, Martial

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, R.Williams, Fabinho, Robertson; Thiago, Milner, Wijnaldum; Salah, Jones, Firmino

Subs: Kelleher, Phillips, N.Williams, Tsimikas, Shaqiri, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Origi, Mane

Our coverage updates automatically below:

