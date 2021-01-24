Liverpool meet arch-rivals Man United for the second time in a week – this time in a winner-takes-all FA Cup tie at Old Trafford. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Old Trafford is 5.00pm (UK), the referee is Craig Pawson.

Teams

Man United: Henderson; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw; McTominay, Van de Beek, Pogba; Greenwood, Rashford, Cavani

Subs: De Gea, Tuanzebe, Telles, Fred, Matic, Mata, Fernandes, James, Martial

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, R.Williams, Fabinho, Robertson; Thiago, Milner, Wijnaldum; Salah, Jones, Firmino

Subs: Kelleher, Phillips, N.Williams, Tsimikas, Shaqiri, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Origi, Mane

