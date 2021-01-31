Liverpool are back in the capital to take on West Ham, looking to secure back-to-back wins in the Premier League. We’re live to bring you the latest.
Kickoff at the London Stadium is 4.30pm (UK), the referee is John Moss.
Today’s blog is run by Ben Twelves, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @bm12s & in the comments below.
Teams
West Ham: Fabianski; Coufal, Dawson, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Benrahma, Fornals; Antonio
Subs: Martin, Fredericks, Diop, Johnson, Balbuena, Noble, Lanzini, Yarmolenko, Odubeko
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Henderson, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Milner, Thiago; Salah, Shaqiri, Origi
Subs: Kelleher, Adrian, R.Williams, N.Williams, Tsimikas, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Firmino
Our coverage updates automatically below:
Fan Comments