LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 31, 2021: Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum (L) challenges for a header with West Ham United's Saïd Benrahma during the FA Premier League match between West Ham United FC and Liverpool FC at the London Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
LIVE: West Ham vs. Liverpool – Follow the Premier League clash here

Liverpool are back in the capital to take on West Ham, looking to secure back-to-back wins in the Premier League. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at the London Stadium is 4.30pm (UK), the referee is John Moss.

Today’s blog is run by Ben Twelves, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @bm12s & in the comments below.

Teams

West Ham: Fabianski; Coufal, Dawson, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Benrahma, Fornals; Antonio

Subs: Martin, Fredericks, Diop, Johnson, Balbuena, Noble, Lanzini, Yarmolenko, Odubeko

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Henderson, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Milner, Thiago; Salah, Shaqiri, Origi

Subs: Kelleher, Adrian, R.Williams, N.Williams, Tsimikas, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Firmino

