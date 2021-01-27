Nike have officially launched their Air Max Collection Liverpool, including a new special edition white shirt that will not be worn in-match by Jurgen Klopp‘s side.

The Reds are in their first season with their new kit supplier, and the shirts provided by the American brand have proved hugely popular with supporters.

Following their Premier League title triumph, Liverpool saw Virgil van Dijk become the most popular name on the back of shirts purchased by fans, with Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Jordan Henderson and Thiago making up the rest of the top five.

Henderson has been on hand to model the new Air Max Collection Liverpool special edition shirt, which is predominantly white with grey pinstripes and shoulders, and red and black detailing.

Nike have described the collection as being “an ode to the Air Max 90,” and “inspired by the DNA of the city.”

Along with the trademark Nike swoosh in red, the shirt is furnished with the Air Max logo, which distinguishes this design from the three previous home, away and third kits.

However, the shirt will not be worn for any games, with Liverpool wearing red, hyper turquoise and black for the rest of the campaign.

Nike’s Air Max Collection Liverpool also includes a wider range of off-pitch lifestyle wear, with the full collection available from Wednesday, January 27.

This includes sweatshirts and hoodies, along with tracksuit bottoms for men and women.

The Air Max Collection Liverpool also provides designs for kids, with versions of the special edition shirt and the windrunner, as well as a zip-up hoody.

Prices for the Air Max Collection Liverpool range from £44.95 to £89.95, with the adult shirts priced at £69.95.

* The new Air Max Collection Liverpool can be bought online directly from Nike here.