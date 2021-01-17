Liverpool were left to settle for yet another frustrating draw against Man United, and fans continued to lament the lack of goals and creativity.

Liverpool 0-0 Man United

Premier League (18), Anfield

January 17, 2021

The Reds were back at Anfield for a salivating clash against Man United, aiming to snap their three-game run without a win and they were left to settle for a share in the spoils.

It was a first-half dominated by Liverpool in regards to possession and territory, but there would be nothing to show for it on the scoreboard as a host of chances went begging.

There was frustration directed at the performance of the referee for some dubious and, frankly, bemusing decisions – but, nevertheless, the goalscoring conundrum remained for the Reds.

The second 45 followed a similar pattern to the first, this time Alisson did have a vital part to play alongside Fabinho in keeping a clean sheet.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the draw on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forum.

Alisson & Fabinho were rightly lauded…

Fabinho has been absolutely sensational. — Keifer MacDonald (@KeiferMacd) January 17, 2021

Absolutely heroic defending from Fabinho. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) January 17, 2021

“Fucking fabulous Fabinho.” – halandala on the forums.

“Hendo has been excellent at CB and Fab fabulous. MoM got to be Alison even if we score a winner…” – stevenalonso on the forums.

Superb defending from Fabinho. Again. One of the best centre-halves in the world, and he's not even a defender. — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) January 17, 2021

Alisson and Fabinho this game have been superb ? — Sebastian 'Tino' (@TinoKillingbeck) January 17, 2021

Alisson has been tremendous in the rare occasion he's called upon to make a save. — Erin Mc Asterisk (@ErinNYC75) January 17, 2021

Keep saying Alisson Becker is the best Liverpool goalkeeper since the late Ray Clemence: this game might not live long the memory but Alisson’s reputation is once again endorsed. — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) January 17, 2021

Comeee on Aliiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii — Rebeca Tavares (@reebecatavares) January 17, 2021

But at the other end, the lack of goals proved frustrating…

Our final ball/finish is absolutely killing us here. Lack of confidence in that area clear. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) January 17, 2021

On the list of things you don’t want to happen, all of your best scoring chances falling to Firmino would be near the top. — Josh Williams (@DistanceCovered) January 17, 2021

What is a goal? Asking for a friend. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) January 17, 2021

“Never looked like scoring. That has to be a major concern.” – Jason Rowlands on Facebook.

I’ve forgotten what it feels like to cheer a Liverpool goal — SimonBrundish (@SimonBrundish) January 17, 2021

Once again, the makeshift defence does just fine. It's the attack that's the problem. This team has forgotten how to score goals. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) January 17, 2021

16 years since we went 3 league games without scoring. #RIPFront3 — LFCZA ?? (@LFCZA) January 17, 2021

The ref was unsurprisingly centre of attention for all the wrong reasons…

Haha! Ref stops the game when Liverpool are breaking after United were offside. Fucking cheating bastard! — Paul Tomkins (@paul_tomkins) January 17, 2021

Absolute joke. The were offside, yet blow the whistle as we’re on the counter. — Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) January 17, 2021

A man nearly through on goal and he blows early . — Robert G (@RobGutmann) January 17, 2021

Mané through on goal and Tierney blows up for half-time five seconds early. What on earth?! — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) January 17, 2021

“This ref is really testing dry January!!” – WeeJoe on the forums.

Mad this. Pointed out before the game that a Champions League-calibre ref wasn't appointed for this game and perhaps it shows… https://t.co/IEdFuyoeBX — Jack Lusby (@LusbyJack) January 17, 2021

Thiago still caught the eye…

Thiago is absolutely glorious. — Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) January 17, 2021

Turn and pass from Thiago…just stunning, balletic. He's a little dancer alright…#LFC#LIVMUN — David Maddock (@MaddockMirror) January 17, 2021

“Just give the ball to Thiago” – Me when any other Liverpool player has the ball. — David Preece (@davidpreece12) January 17, 2021

Thiago is a worldie. Proper worldie. — Emma Sanders (@em_sandy) January 17, 2021

I feel personally insulted every time a beautiful Thiago pass is wasted by whoever receives it — Avantika Goswami (@aygoswami) January 17, 2021

And there were mixed views on the repercussions of the draw…

And the real winners are City… not because both teams dropped points, but Liverpool can’t score and United aren’t very good. — Andrew Beasley ? (@BassTunedToRed) January 17, 2021

Not an ideal result, but I will absolutely take a point there. United fancied that big time in the last 20 and Liverpool lost their way. Alisson, Fabinho and Henderson magnificent, Thiago class. Onto the next one. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) January 17, 2021

Reds still wasteful in final third but an improved performance overall I thought. Back line were tremendous, Incredible performances by Fabinho and Alisson. We're in a hole at the minute but just need to keep fighting. — Jeff Goulding (@ShanklysBoys1) January 17, 2021

Alisson superb, Thiago magic and United more than worth a point. Frustrating, and a long season ahead. #LFCdigest — Danny Gallagher (@Danny7Gallagher) January 17, 2021

Officially at the halfway point of the season now. Liverpool have 34 points. Match that in the second half and it's 68 points: a 31-point drop off on last season. Quick maths. — Matt Ladson (@mattladson) January 17, 2021

Not great. Not a disaster. Time to be cool. — Robert G (@RobGutmann) January 17, 2021