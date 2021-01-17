LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 17, 2021: Liverpool's captain Jordan Henderson during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

“What is a goal?,” “Need to keep fighting” – Liverpool fans react to frustrating draw vs. Man United

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool were left to settle for yet another frustrating draw against Man United, and fans continued to lament the lack of goals and creativity.

Liverpool 0-0 Man United

Premier League (18), Anfield
January 17, 2021

The Reds were back at Anfield for a salivating clash against Man United, aiming to snap their three-game run without a win and they were left to settle for a share in the spoils.

It was a first-half dominated by Liverpool in regards to possession and territory, but there would be nothing to show for it on the scoreboard as a host of chances went begging.

There was frustration directed at the performance of the referee for some dubious and, frankly, bemusing decisions – but, nevertheless, the goalscoring conundrum remained for the Reds.

The second 45 followed a similar pattern to the first, this time Alisson did have a vital part to play alongside Fabinho in keeping a clean sheet.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the draw on Twitter, Facebook and This Is Anfield’s forum.

 

Alisson & Fabinho were rightly lauded…

“Fucking fabulous Fabinho.”

halandala on the forums.

“Hendo has been excellent at CB and Fab fabulous. MoM got to be Alison even if we score a winner…”

stevenalonso on the forums.

 

But at the other end, the lack of goals proved frustrating…

“Never looked like scoring. That has to be a major concern.”

Jason Rowlands on Facebook.

 

The ref was unsurprisingly centre of attention for all the wrong reasons…

“This ref is really testing dry January!!”

WeeJoe on the forums.

 

Thiago still caught the eye…

 

And there were mixed views on the repercussions of the draw…
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments