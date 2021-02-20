Liverpool will be anxiously awaiting the results of Jordan Henderson‘s scan after Jurgen Klopp conceded an injury to the groin area is “not good.”

The curse of the centre-back position struck Liverpool once more against Everton, with Jordan Henderson the latest to succumb.

The captain had looked to play on after going to ground with a thigh issue with 30 minutes on the clock, forcing yet another partnership to be formed in what has been a nightmare season with injuries.

With Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Fabinho all unavailable, Nat Phillips was next in line to partner Ozan Kabak for the 18th different combination of the campaign.

And after the game, the manager did not appear overly optimistic of a quick return having said the region of the injury doesn’t bode well.

“Groin, adductor region, that’s not good, to be honest,” Klopp told Sky Sports. “But we don’t know exactly. The region is the groin area, and the rest we will know tomorrow.”

But he later followed up by saying that “nobody in the medical department was positive about it,” which suggests he is expecting the worst but hoping for the best.

And the boss was in agreeance that luck is firmly not on Liverpool’s side with injuries, adding, “no, but it’s how it is.”

You couldn’t write the lack of luck that has befallen the Reds, with all three of the senior options they started the season with in addition to the two midfield emergency options all injured at the same time.

There is, of course, the hope that Fabinho will be back next week but it remains a position of continual stress for Klopp and Co. as the option to move the captain back into midfield now appears a distant hope.

Kabak, Phillips, Ben Davies and Rhys Williams now top the list of choices at centre-back.

Thankfully, there is now an eight-day break to regroup the troops ahead of the trip to Sheffield United – which kicks off a run of five games in 15 days.