Jurgen Klopp has reflected on the passing of his mother, Elisabeth, as the “terrible times” of the global pandemic have restricted him from attending her funeral.

Elisabeth Klopp passed away at the age of 81 on January 19, with the news now reported by German newspaper Schwarzwalder Bote.

Despite this, Klopp has remained committed to his duties as Liverpool manager, overseeing six games since the time of his mother’s death and fulfiling media obligations as usual.

It has come in even more difficult circumstances due to the current ban on travel between England and Germany – in place until at least February 16 – which has denied the 53-year-old the opportunity to return for the funeral.

“She meant everything to me. She was a real mum in the best sense of the word,” Klopp said.

“As a devout Christian, I know she is in a better place now.”

On his inability to return to Germany, he added: “The fact that I can’t be at the funeral is due to the terrible times.

“As soon as the circumstances allow, we will hold a wonderful commemoration that is appropriate to it.”

Along with her son Jurgen, Elisabeth leaves behind two daughters, Stefanie and Isolde, along with six grandchildren, Simone, Dennis, Marc, Benny, Franziska and Andre, and four great-grandchildren, Milane, Tom, Erik and Linus.

Her husband, Norbert, passed away at the age of 66 in 2000, with the couple having settled in the town of Glatten, where Klopp and his sisters were raised.

While it would be insensitive to associate the death of Klopp’s mother with a downturn in form at Liverpool, it perhaps explains the change of tone in the manager’s interviews and press conferences of late.

This situation underlines how, now more than ever, those within football are subject to the same issues off the field as any other person, and it is a marker of Klopp’s integrity that he has continued his duties as normal.

Our sympathies are with the Klopp family. Rest in peace, Elisabeth.