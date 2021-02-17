Winter signing Kaide Gordon made his Liverpool debut in the under-18s’ clash with Blackburn on Tuesday night, but the 16-year-old was left to rue a 1-0 defeat.

Liverpool U18s 0-1 Blackburn U18s

U18 Premier League, Kirkby

February 16, 2021

Goals: Gent 90+3′

Gordon swapped Derby for Liverpool earlier this month in a deal worth up to £3 million, and despite having already made his Championship debut, he has begun life with the Reds’ U18s.

Part of a long-term plan to allow Gordon to adjust to life at a top-level club, the youngster made his debut for Marc Bridge-Wilkinson’s side just under a fortnight after arriving.

The teenager started on the right of a front three, with Max Woltman on the left and the impressive Mateusz Musialowski up front, as the young Reds welcomed Blackburn to Kirkby.

Melkamu Frauendorf returned to the starting lineup after a spell out with injury, while his fellow summer signing Fabian Mrozek made his second consecutive start with Jakub Ojrzynski having stepped up to the under-23s.

Both sides had big opportunities to break the deadlock in the first half, with Musialowski and Dominic Corness going close for Liverpool, while Gordon’s teasing cross was almost headed in for an own goal by Blackburn full-back Jay Haddow.

Mrozek was busy after the break, in particular with a strong save to deny Georgie Gent, and at the other end captain Jarell Quansah headed an opening over for Liverpool.

Musialowski and Gordon were a threat throughout, but the young Reds were unable to make the most of their chances as the clash looked set to trail out for a goalless draw.

But with Liverpool conceding a dangerous free-kick late on, there was nothing Mrozek could do as Gent arrowed his effort into the back of the net via the post.

It was a frustrating blow for Bridge-Wilkinson’s side, who have not recorded back-to-back wins since mid-December, following up each of their last two victories with losses as they struggle for momentum.

The arrival of Gordon adds further quality into an attack that has lost Layton Stewart as a regular starter, though, and a quick turnaround for Saturday’s visit to Sunderland gives another platform to respond.

Liverpool U18s: Mrozek; Wilson, Quansah, Miles, Norris; Corness, Mabaya, Frauendorf (Ennis 46′); Gordon (McConnell 81′), Woltman, Musialowski

Subs not used: Davies, Jonas

Next match: Sunderland (A) – U18 Premier League – Saturday, February 20, 11am (GMT)