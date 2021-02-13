A confidence-shot Liverpool collapsed to give Leicester the win, conceding three goals in seven minutes.

Leicester 3-1 Liverpool

Premier League (24), King Power Stadium

February 13 2021

Goals

Salah 67′ (assist: Firmino)

Maddison 78′

Vardy 81′

Barnes 85′

Liverpool went into this game with an opportunity to leapfrog the hosts into third place, but a win was required for that and despite it looking like that would happen for 75 minutes of action, it all came undone with a late collapse.

With Fabinho re-joining the injury list, a debut for new signing Ozan Kabak was the headline team news for Liverpool.

And James Milner made it 10 players currently injured when he went off inside the opening 20 minutes, replaced by Thiago who he’d come into the side in place of.

Liverpool, with just two wins in their last nine league games, looked a little more fluid and got in behind the host’s defence a few times early on, without creating a clear cut chance.

The first half was a quiet affair, with Jamie Vardy’s strike that hit the crossbar shortly before the break being the closest either side came to breaking the deadlock.

Half time: Leicester 0-0 Liverpool

Ozan Kabak makes LFC debut

Salah nets 4th goal in last 4 games

2 goals in 2 minutes changes the game

Reds 4th, 6 points behind Leicster

The second half started in much the same pattern: Liverpool mostly dominating possession and territory, but few clear cut chances.

The closest the Reds came to opening the scoring was when Alexander-Arnold’s deflected free-kick before the hour hit the bar.

The breakthrough finally arrived when Mohamed Salah notched his 17th league goal of the season when he nonchalantly stroked the ball into the net after some nice play by Trent and a lovely bit of skill from Roberto Firmino for the assist.

The game then turned on its head within two minutes.

Leicester equalised after two VAR decisions eventually saw James Maddison‘s free-kick goal awarded for 1-1, then a mix-up between Kabak and Alisson allowed Jamie Vardy to walk the ball into the net.

It was almost 3-1 two minutes later, but Alisson made a superb double save to deny Vardy another.

Liverpool’s defence was completely open and a ball in behind saw Harvey Barnes indeed make it 3-1.

After playing well for 75 minutes, Liverpool’s current malaise and lack of confidence was completely clear to see.

It’s now just two wins in the last 10 league games.

Next, it’s a difficult trip to Budapest to face RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

TIA Man of the Match: Jordan Henderson

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Attendance: Behind closed doors

Leicester: Schmeichel; Soyuncu, Evans, Amartey; Pereira, Ndidi, Tielemans (Choudhury 87′), Albrighton (Perez 74′); Maddison, Barnes; Vardy

Subs not used: Ward, Fuchs, Mendy, Thomas, Daley-Campbell, Under, Inheanacho

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Kabak, Henderson, Robertson; Wijnaldum (Shaqiri 87′), Milner (Thiago 17′), Jones (Oxlade-Chamberlain 75′); Salah, Mane, Firmino

Subs not used: Adrian, Phillips, N.Williams, R.Williams, Tsimikas, Clarkson

Next Match: RB Leipzig (away, Tuesday 16 February)