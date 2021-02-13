LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, November 22, 2020: Liverpool’s manager Jürgen Klopp gives an interview to LFC.TV after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. Liverpool won 3-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Liveblog  •  

LIVE: Leicester vs. Liverpool – Follow the Reds’ Premier League clash here!

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

It’s an early kickoff for Liverpool as they look to leapfrog Leicester into third place in the table today. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at King Power Stadium is 12.30pm (UK), the referee is Anthony Taylor.

Today’s blog is run by Joanna Durkan, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @JoannaDurkan_ or use the comments below.

Teams

Leicester: Schmeichel; Soyuncu, Evans, Amartey; Pereira, Ndidi, Tielemans, Albrighton; Maddison, Barnes; Vardy

Subs: Ward, Choudhury, Fuchs, Mendy, Thomas, Daley-Campbell, Prezez, Under, Inheanacho

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Kabak, Henderson, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Milner, Jones; Salah, Mane, Firmino

Subs: Adrian, Phillips, N.Williams, R.Williams, Tsimikas, Thiago, Clarkson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Shaqiri

Our coverage updates automatically below:
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments