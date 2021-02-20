Liverpool take on Everton at Anfield this evening as overwhelming favourites despite their recent Premier League form, having dominated the Blues in recent memory.

The Reds are unbeaten in 23 games against Everton in all competitions, their longest unbeaten run in history against a single opponent (beating the 22-game sequence without defeat against Aston Villa from 1981 to 1992).

At Anfield, Liverpool are unbeaten in the last 20 top-flight meetings – winning 11 and drawing the other nine.

Home and away they have lost one of the last 28 league meetings – at Goodison in October 2010, with Mikel Arteta and Tim Cahill scoring for the Blues.

Liverpool have not won a third successive home league fixture against the Blues since 1994 (in a sequence of five).

Klopp’s favourite derby

Jurgen Klopp is unbeaten in 12 Merseyside derbies in all competitions, a club record for any manager from the start of a Reds career, beating Bob Paisley’s 10.

Salah on fire

Mo Salah has scored seven goals in his last seven Liverpool appearances.

He is now joint-13th on the club’s all-time goalscoring list along with Ian St John on 118. Next in his sights, with 123, is Dick Forshaw.

Salah missed all three games against Everton last season – he was an unused substitute in both league games – and has only played in one of the last four Anfield encounters.

At Goodison earlier in the season, he scored his 100th goal for Liverpool in just his 159th appearance.

Milestone trio

Roberto Firmino could make the 200th league appearance of his Liverpool career today.

Divock Origi is one game away from recording 100 in the Premier League.

Xherdan Shaqiri‘s next appearance will be his 150th in English club football for Liverpool and Stoke (all competitions).

A new, familiar pairing

Should Ozan Kabak and Jordan Henderson be paired again at the heart of the Reds defence it will be the third time they have started together.

That would be the joint-fourth most-used partnership this season with Joel Matip and Fabinho starting the most (seven).

Toffee drought

In 28 Premier League encounters at Anfield, Everton have scored a total of 20 goals.

They have scored more than once in only two of the last 21 league visits – a 2-2 draw in January 2011 and the 5-2 defeat last season.

Everton have only scored more than twice against Liverpool in two of the last 108 league meetings and in three of the last 132 encounters in all competitions – the latter sequence stretching back to 1966.

Jurgen vs. Carlo

Carlo Ancelotti has faced Klopp nine times in his managerial career, winning three, drawing three and losing three.

Against Liverpool, Ancelotti has won seven of 15 managerial clashes while he has won two and lost two of six in the league.

Today’s referee

Chris Kavanagh will take charge of his second Merseyside derby.

The other was the Reds’ 1-0 win at Anfield in December 2018, in which Divock Origi scored his incredible late winner.

This season’s scorers

Liverpool: Salah 24, Mane 11, Jota 9, Firmino 6, Minamino 4, Jones 3, Wijnaldum 3, own goals 3, Alexander-Arnold 1, Grujic 1, Henderson 1, Matip 1, Origi 1, Robertson 1, Shaqiri 1, Van Dijk 1

Everton: Calvert-Lewin 18, Richarlison 9, Rodriguez 5, Sigurdsson 5, Keane 4, Bernard 3, Doucoure 3, Mina 3, Iwobi 2, Kean 2, Holgate 1, Tosun 1, own goals 1

* Statistics courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).