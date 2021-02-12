Liverpool academy midfielder Dominic Corness has signed his first pro deal with the club, following an excellent start to the season that has seen him register eight assists.

Corness struggled for opportunities with the under-18s last term, with injury keeping him from making an impact under Barry Lewtas, but he has taken up a key role this time around.

Operating in the No. 6 role, the 17-year-old has filled the void left by Leighton Clarkson as the metronome of the young Reds’ system, and his ability with his left foot has earned him the nickname ‘The Wand’.

That was displayed in incredible fashion back in September when Corness scored twice directly from wind-assisted corners, and though these still stand his only two goals of the campaign so far, he has also tallied eight assists.

Two goals and eight assists in 11 appearances is an impressive record for a youngster, particularly in Corness’ position.

With his 18th birthday approaching in May, there are high hopes for the Scouser at Kirkby, and player and club have now agreed a professional contract.

Corness is now tied to the Reds for the long term, and while he can be expected to remain with the U18s for the foreseeable future, it is likely that a step up to the under-23s is not far off.

The teenager is adept with both feet, but it is his left with which he is most effective, with Corness developing something of a trademark with low, inch-perfect through balls first-time from deep in the midfield.

His vision is married with the work rate required to be a regular in a Liverpool side, and the focus now will be on improving his durability and strength, which will of course come with age.

Liverpool have been busy committing their most high-potential youngsters to pro deals this season, with Corness following the likes of Jarell Quansah, Max Woltman, James Balagizi and Luca Stephenson.

The U18s currently sit second in their league, three points behind leaders Man United having played a game more, with their next outing coming on Saturday morning, at home to Blackburn.