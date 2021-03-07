LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 31, 2020: Liverpool’s Diogo Jota celebrates after scoring the second goal, but it was disallowed after a VAR review, he scored a second goal that stood a few minutes later, during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and West Ham United FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by Propaganda)
Confirmed Liverpool lineup vs. Fulham: Jota starts amid 7 changes

Jurgen Klopp has made seven changes to his side in search of a winning formula against Fulham today, with Diogo Jota named in the starting XI for the first time since December.

It’s another quick turnaround for Klopp’s side as they look to bounce back from Sunday’s defeat, with 18th-placed Fulham the visitors.

But as the boss noted pre-match, Liverpool cannot be fooled by the Cottagers’ position as they have picked up more points (nine) in the last six matches than the hosts (three).

Another injury at centre-back has enforced yet another change in the defensive line today in a much-changed side, one which will be marshalled by Alisson between the sticks.

Nat Phillips is joined by Rhys Williams in a surprise central defence pairing, with Neco Williams and Andy Robertson finishing off the last line.

In midfield, Gini Wijnaldum will start his 12th successive league game alongside James Milner and Naby Keita.

To finish off the lineup, Mohamed Salah will search for his 25th goal of the season with Xherdan Shaqiri and Diogo Jota by his side.

On the bench, Klopp has the likes of Fabinho and Thiago to turn to, with Roberto Firmino not available due to a minor knock.

Liverpool: Alisson; N. Williams, Phillips, R. Williams, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Milner, Keita; Salah, Jota, Shaqiri

Substitutes: Adrian, Fabinho, Thiago, Tsimikas, Alexander-Arnold, Origi, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Mane

Fulham: Areola; Tete, Andersen, Adarabioyo, Aina; Lemina, Reed; Cavaleiro, De Cordova-Reid, Lookman; Maja

Substitutes: Fabri, Hector, Ream, Kongolo, Bryan, Robinson, Anguissa, Loftus-Cheek, Mitrovic

