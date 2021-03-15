Jurgen Klopp named an unchanged side for the trip to Wolves, for only the second time this season, with Diogo Jota in the XI at his former hunting ground.

The Reds are back on the road five days after their uplifting Champions League win aiming to pick up three valuable league points to end the month of March on a high.

With a nearly three-week break awaiting Liverpool after the full-time whistle, there will be no excuses not to leave it all on the pitch against a Wolves side who have won two of their last five at home.

And Klopp has sought some much-needed consistency in his XI tonight across all departments thanks to a rare week without any fresh injury concerns.

Alisson remains a key linchpin while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson sit on their respective flanks with Nat Phillips and Ozan Kabak patrolling the heart of the defence.

It means Fabinho can slot into his favoured midfield role once more alongside Thiago and Gini Wijnaldum.

And Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota round up the side, with the No. 11 out for a ninth goal in his last nine appearances on the road.

With Roberto Firmino and Divock Origi unavailable through injury, the boss has a healthy selection of midfielders and defenders to choose from the bench.

Wolves: Patricio; Boly, Coady, Saiss; Semedo, Neves, Moutinho, Jonny; Traore, Neto, Willian J

Substitutes: Ruddy, Hoever, Dendoncker, Kilman, Gibbs-White, Vitinha, Marques, F.Silva

Liverpool: Alisson; Trent, Phillips, Kabak, Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago, Wijnaldum; Salah, Mane, Jota

Substitutes: Adrian, R. Williams, N. Williams, Tsimikas, Milner, Shaqiri, Jones, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain