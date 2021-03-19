Liverpool to play Real Madrid in Champions League quarter-finals

Liverpool have been drawn against Real Madrid for the quarter-final stage of the Champions League having eased into the last eight after overcoming RB Leipzig.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side secured a place in their third Champions League quarter-final in four seasons by putting four unanswered goals beyond RB Leipzig in the last-16.

Their progression ensured potential two-legged ties with any one of Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Porto, Man City, Chelsea or Paris Saint-Germain.

And Real Madrid are the team who have been drawn to face the competition’s 2019 champions, after a draw in Nyon on Friday morning.

The first leg will take place at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on April 6/7, with the second arriving at Anfield a week after on April 13/14. Dates will be confirmed later today.

The fixtures will come only one game after Liverpool return from the international break, with a trip to Arsenal preceding the first leg. A meeting with Aston Villa at Anfield is sandwiched in between the two-legged tie.

There’s history between these two teams that has not been forgotten in a hurry thanks to the final in Kyiv.

It was a heartbreaking end to a thrilling 2017/18 Champions League campaign, with Mo Salah forced off after an overzealous, bordering on intentional, tackle from Ramos before a calamitous night for Loris Karius.

The draw was also made for the semi-finals, and should the Reds progress past Real, they will face Chelsea or Porto.

The final is due to take place in Istanbul on May 29.

Full Champions League Draw

Quarter-finals

Man City vs. Borussia Dortmund

Porto vs. Chelsea

Bayern vs. PSG

REAL MADRID vs. LIVERPOOL

Semi-finals

Bayern/PSG vs. Man City/Dortmund

Real Madrid/Liverpool vs Porto/Chelsea

Final

Winners SF 1 vs. Winners SF 2