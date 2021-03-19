NYON, SWITZERLAND - Monday, December 14, 2020: Special guest Stéphane Chapuisat draws out Liverpool FC during the UEFA Champions League 2020/21 Round of 16 draw at the UEFA Headquarters, the House of European Football. (Photo Handout/UEFA)
Liverpool to play Real Madrid in Champions League quarter-finals

Liverpool have been drawn against Real Madrid for the quarter-final stage of the Champions League having eased into the last eight after overcoming RB Leipzig.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side secured a place in their third Champions League quarter-final in four seasons by putting four unanswered goals beyond RB Leipzig in the last-16.

Their progression ensured potential two-legged ties with any one of Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Porto, Man City, Chelsea or Paris Saint-Germain.

And Real Madrid are the team who have been drawn to face the competition’s 2019 champions, after a draw in Nyon on Friday morning.

The first leg will take place at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on April 6/7, with the second arriving at Anfield a week after on April 13/14. Dates will be confirmed later today.

The fixtures will come only one game after Liverpool return from the international break, with a trip to Arsenal preceding the first leg. A meeting with Aston Villa at Anfield is sandwiched in between the two-legged tie.

KIEV, UKRAINE - Saturday, May 26, 2018: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah is treated for an injury after being assaulted by Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos during the UEFA Champions League Final match between Real Madrid CF and Liverpool FC at the NSC Olimpiyskiy. (Pic by Peter Powell/Propaganda)

There’s history between these two teams that has not been forgotten in a hurry thanks to the final in Kyiv.

It was a heartbreaking end to a thrilling 2017/18 Champions League campaign, with Mo Salah forced off after an overzealous, bordering on intentional, tackle from Ramos before a calamitous night for Loris Karius.

The draw was also made for the semi-finals, and should the Reds progress past Real, they will face Chelsea or Porto.

The final is due to take place in Istanbul on May 29.

Full Champions League Draw

Champions League draw 2021 (UEFA handout)

Quarter-finals

Man City vs. Borussia Dortmund

Porto vs. Chelsea

Bayern vs. PSG

REAL MADRID vs. LIVERPOOL

Semi-finals

Bayern/PSG vs. Man City/Dortmund

Real Madrid/Liverpool vs Porto/Chelsea

Final

Winners SF 1 vs. Winners SF 2

