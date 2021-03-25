The Premier League have confirmed next season will kick off a week later than originally planned, with the weekend of August 14/15 set to host the first fixtures.

Clubs had appealed to the top flight to postponed the start of the new campaign to allow their players a much-needed break, particularly following the Euros this summer.

This was received by the Premier League and later accepted, with the board granting a later start date for 2021/22 on Thursday afternoon.

Next season will, therefore, begin on the weekend of August 14/15, 2021, with the final round of games to be held simultaneously on May 22, 2022.

The current campaign ends on May 23, before the Euros which begin on June 11 with the final to be held at Wembley on July 11, meaning the initial start date of August 7 would have seen less than a month’s pre-season for certain players.

Now, however, even those involved in the final can take a short break before returning to preparations for the new Premier League season, with the hope that this is enough time following a ridiculously busy 2020/21.

Liverpool should now be able to finalise their plans for the summer ahead, with the Reds expected to stay in Europe for a training camp, while organising a series of friendlies.

There are currently no plans to partake in the International Champions Cup, which could be held in the USA or China.

The Reds could even hold a showcase friendly in front of supporters at Anfield, with the likelihood that crowds will be permitted to attend games again this summer.

It may provide the chance for a belated Premier League trophy celebration, although this seems more of a distant opportunity now their defence has fallen so flat.

The prospect of the European Cup being held aloft for a seventh time now seems more feasible.