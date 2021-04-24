LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, April 24, 2021: Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker looks dejected after his side concede a 95th minute equalising goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Newcastle United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  

“Absolutely atrocious” Liverpool leave fans fuming as top-four hopes crumble

Liverpool were held by Newcastle after a 1-1 draw with Newcastle, with fans bemoaning yet more awful finishing as the run for the top-four was dealt another blow.

Liverpool 1-1 Newcastle

Premier League (33), Anfield
April 24, 2021

Goals: Salah 3′; Willock 90+5′

Jurgen Klopp‘s champions faced a must-win game at home to the improved Magpies, as the battle for a top-four finish hots up.

Mohamed Salah fired Liverpool into an early lead with a sublime effort, killing the ball dead and half-volleying a strike past Martin Dubravka.

Incredible wastefulness from the likes of Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota saw the Reds fail to build on that and the hosts eventually paid the price.

Joe Willock equalised in stoppage time after Callum Wilson had only just had a goal disallowed, on another disappointing and frustrating day for the Reds.

Here’s how Liverpool fans reacted to the draw on Twitter, Facebook and across This Is Anfield.

 

There was much fury at the final whistle…

 

The general end product was hugely disappointing…

 

A below-par Jota, amid others, had an awful day at the office …

 

And there were calls for change in the summer…

Let us know your thoughts on the game in the comments section.

