LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, April 10, 2021: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates after scoring the second goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

Farcical VAR fails to derail Liverpool as fans revel in ‘confidence boosting’ Anfield win

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool notched their first win at Anfield in 115 days thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold, and fans were over the moon.

Liverpool 2-1 Aston Villa

Premier League (31), Anfield
April 10, 2021

Goals: Salah 57′, Trent 90+1′; Watkins 43’

The Reds were out to end an eight-game run at Anfield without victory and while it started with the right intentions having dominated possession and territory, they would concede with little fuss.

Ollie Watkins would be credited with the goal, one which ought to have been saved by Alisson on the cusp of half-time.

It then looked as though the barren run in front of goal in open play had come to an end thanks to Roberto Firmino, only for VAR to get their sticky hands on it and ruin the game once more.

An equaliser would materialise, however, through Mohamed Salah who would bring the wait for a goal at Anfield from open play to an end after 756 minutes from close range.

And just when the game looked to have petered out, Trent Alexander-Arnold popped up with a stunning rocket into the bottom corner to secure the first win on home soil since December.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the result on Twitter, Facebook and across This Is Anfield.

 

The application of VAR continues to ruin the game…

“VAR is often a solution looking for a problem.”

NorseDweller on This Is Anfield.

 

But, thankfully, it didn’t cost us all 3 points…

 

Firmino was the clear standout on the day…

“Take a bow, Firmino, lad. Laudable innings!”

NorseDweller on This Is Anfield.

 

And relief was the word as hopes for top-four were boosted…

Let us know your thoughts on the game in the comments section.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments