Liverpool notched their first win at Anfield in 115 days thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold, and fans were over the moon.

Liverpool 2-1 Aston Villa

Premier League (31), Anfield

April 10, 2021

Goals: Salah 57′, Trent 90+1′; Watkins 43’

The Reds were out to end an eight-game run at Anfield without victory and while it started with the right intentions having dominated possession and territory, they would concede with little fuss.

Ollie Watkins would be credited with the goal, one which ought to have been saved by Alisson on the cusp of half-time.

It then looked as though the barren run in front of goal in open play had come to an end thanks to Roberto Firmino, only for VAR to get their sticky hands on it and ruin the game once more.

An equaliser would materialise, however, through Mohamed Salah who would bring the wait for a goal at Anfield from open play to an end after 756 minutes from close range.

And just when the game looked to have petered out, Trent Alexander-Arnold popped up with a stunning rocket into the bottom corner to secure the first win on home soil since December.

The application of VAR continues to ruin the game…

YET AGAIN JUST PUT IT IN THE BIN. Ruining the game right in front of our eyes. — Andy Kelly (@AndyK_LivNews) April 10, 2021

That is absolutely shocking. The game is a joke right now — Jeff Goulding (@ShanklysBoys1) April 10, 2021

Make me hate football, please. I can't handle these rules and don't want to watch it anymore! — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) April 10, 2021

It's a good job football already has a lot of supporters because there is no way on earth anybody gets into this sport in the format it is. Absolutely shite. — Matt Ladson (@mattladson) April 10, 2021

Unbelievable decision. Cash touched that ball, you could see the way he subsequently pulled his foot away. He shaped as though he touched it. Say it so often when it comes to PL, but people who know football know that, PL referees don't seem to….#LFC #LIVAVL — David Maddock (@MaddockMirror) April 10, 2021

“VAR is often a solution looking for a problem.” – NorseDweller on This Is Anfield.

I’m sorry, but VAR gets more ridiculous by the day. How on earth can they say with any confidence that that is offside? Same as last night’s disallowed goal. Ridiculous. — Gary Lineker ? (@GaryLineker) April 10, 2021

Football in empty grounds is shit enough. The shambolic manner in which VAR is being used by officials manages to suck any remaining joy out it. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) April 10, 2021

Hate this shit. Can't enjoy goals. Fuck off. Referees are incompetent already and capable of doing their norma jobs well let alone technology. — Red (@TaintlessRed) April 10, 2021

Using 2D visual assets to make a 3D decision. Camera is perpendicular to the action by a good 8 meters. Lines drawn too thickly to determine mm-wide decisions. Arbitrary data pts (exact moment the ball is played) Joy of a goal replaced by the wait for the deployment of technology — Peter Moore (@PeterMooreLFC) April 10, 2021

But, thankfully, it didn’t cost us all 3 points…

I'll be honest, I didn't think Liverpool had late winners in them anymore. This could be a really important one. — The Tactical Times (@Tactical_Times) April 10, 2021

Gareth Southgate after watching Trent Alexander-Arnold score a late winner for Liverpool pic.twitter.com/oZnyHduTxv — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) April 10, 2021

Liverpool scored a late goal against Newcastle just before we played Barcelona… — Dean Coombes (@DeanCoombes) April 10, 2021

Firmino was the clear standout on the day…

I love a confident Bobby Firmino, you know. Always feels like there’s a sexy backheel incoming at some point when he plays with confidence. — Mari Lewis (@MariCLewis) April 10, 2021

Thought Firmino had a good game, actually. — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) April 10, 2021

Firmino miles better today, showed glimpses of old. Good to see Mane get some minutes too, can’t be a bad thing to try and play him into some kind of form ahead of Wednesday. Milner done a steady job too, as expected. — Keifer MacDonald (@KeiferMacd) April 10, 2021

Bobby played very well today honestly. Really happy with how he did, tragic that he doesn't have a goal to show for it — Owen???? (@LFCOwen96) April 10, 2021

“Take a bow, Firmino, lad. Laudable innings!” – NorseDweller on This Is Anfield.

Firmino was good today. That’s the tweet. — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) April 10, 2021

Firmino has held the ball up so well, he’s progressed our attacking play so well, moving the ball forward — ? (@_Riddxck) April 10, 2021

And relief was the word as hopes for top-four were boosted…

That was a very good performance which got the result that it deserved. Brilliant goal by TAA (despite a shaky second half). Klopp, castigated in midweek, took the risk today and was rewarded. — Paul Grech (@paul_grech) April 10, 2021

THANK. FUCK. FOR. THAT. — Sachin Nakrani (@SachinNakrani) April 10, 2021

FT: #LFC 2 Villa 1: Alexander-Arnold's emphatic stoppage-time strike sealing a first home win of 2021 for Klopp's men. Massive boost to their hopes of a top-four finish. Watkins had fired Villa in front before Salah equalised. Unconvincing but crucial for the Reds. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) April 10, 2021

Liverpool are becoming really easy to contain, the current implementation of VAR is criminal and Alexander-Arnold has Gerrard DNA. The takeaways from that match. Big points. #LFCdigest — Danny Gallagher (@Danny7Gallagher) April 10, 2021

The winner was only Liverpool’s fourth league goal from outside the box this season. The fourth Anfield goal of Trent’s career. Liverpool are now fourth in the table. Go forth, Red men. — Andrew Beasley ? (@BassTunedToRed) April 10, 2021

GET THE FUCK IN. Honestly how is a goal in footy the difference between feeling like this and a full blown breakdown haha Either way, Trent has the reds amongst it??? — Craig Hannan (@C_Hannan7) April 10, 2021

Get in Reds. Massive 3 points. Win at Anfield finally. Top 4 in sight. Confidence booster heading into home game against Real. Thoroughly deserved that win today. Trent stepping up with a Gerrardesque winner in injury time. Up the Mighty Reds. #LFC #YNWA — FantasticFirmino9 (@MPBFirmino9) April 10, 2021

Massive, absolutely massive three points for Liverpool. Firmino and Fabinho both fantastic. But my god, Trent Alexander-Arnold take a bow son, that’s how you let your football do the talking. And breathe. Onto Wednesday… — Keifer MacDonald (@KeiferMacd) April 10, 2021

– A win at Anfield

– A victory after falling behind

– Chance creation from open play Far from a perfect performance, but that result could potentially exorcise a number of demons for Liverpool. — Alex Mansfield (@el_mansfield) April 10, 2021

Huge win and a great goal to get it to keep top-four hopes alive. Firmino much improved & should start vs Madrid and finally 3pts at home in 2021. Trent is just superb, isn’t he? — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) April 10, 2021

