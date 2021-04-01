Key season ticket update & Bremer discusses Reds ‘interest’ – Liverpool FC Roundup

International week is over and – aside from the extra minutes in the legs – there appears to be no lasting damage to Liverpool players! Huzzah. Now onto Arsenal!

Bremer dismisses Liverpool rumours

You may recall, in among the two thousand or so centre-backs Liverpool were linked with across 2020, Torino defender Gleison Bremer being rather prominent.

The big Brazilian apparently interested Klopp way back in 2018 and he retains an interest right to today – though the Serie A defender himself has set the record straight over just how close he was to a transfer. Answer: not very.

“Everyone talks about Liverpool, but I don’t know anything. And then, there’s an urban legend that Klopp came to compliment me. I’m fine in Turin.”

It doesn’t seem too likely we’ll be following up any initial interest in him just now – if indeed there was any to begin with.

Big LFC season ticket update

There’s a lot of ground to cover here and the specifics may affect you with supporters soon to return to stadiums, so if you need the details, check here on the official club site.

Here are the key points though, and with them largely meaning ‘fans are coming back to Anfield’, we’re cheering them as loudly as a goal. In our heads, obviously. Out loud would be weird.

Season ticket renewals start from 7 April and there are financing options available

Fans who cannot attend during 21/22 season can request a one-year ST holiday

Ticket exchange in place for individual games and fans can also transfer to friends and family for individual fixtures

You’ve got until 24 May to sort your season ticket renewal, and entry to stadiums will be via smart phone digital tickets.

Soon, soon we’ll be packing out the ground once more.

Centre-back chatter

Unquestionably the most talked-about position from a Liverpool perspective this season, so here’s a full section devoted to it.

Quickfire LFC news

Here’s a breakdown of every player’s international involvement in one handy graph for your eyes (TIA)

Curtis Jones had himself quite the eventful outing in his first start for the U21s, including a goal and a red card (TIA)

Spanish reports say Barca are fully decided on signing Wijnaldum over Adrien Rabiot and will make their move soon (SW)

And here are all the key dates in April including our matches…and potential matches (TIA)

Around the Prem

Spurs are confident of keeping Harry Kane and won’t sell him to another Premier League club anyway. What’s “come and get me plea” in Italian? (MEN)

Chelsea, Juve, United and Real all want Gigi Donnarumma on a free and how funny would it be to see Old Trafford offload the current two, only for the Milan lad to choose Juve (Mail)

Palace have ensured the ongoing, err, commitment and concentration?? of their players by telling at least eight of those out of contract in a few months that there will be no negotiations before the end of the season (TS)

And Sevilla want €85m for Bryan Gil, hoping that will ward off interest from Barca, Real and…Arsenal. Why do they always stick Arsenal in these random rumours? Mid-table, out-of-pocket, soon-to-be-out-of-Europe yesterday merchants (AS)

Stupid moron of the day

It’s Aidy Boothroyd again, folks. Fresh from his latest debacle of failing to get the two-goal win he needed and seeing the U21s crash out before the knock-outs, Ole’ Aidy says “we didn’t get knocked out today” (you did) and, when asked if he should keep leading the team, replied “I think so”.

He can’t even give himself a ringing endorsement, so why should anyone else? Flop.

Tweet of the day

Go on, Nat!

A lovely story. Nat Phillips has been voted #LFC's Player of the Month for March. "If someone would have told me at the start of the year that this would be happening, I wouldn't have believed them." https://t.co/hkC7hcx8s2 — Glenn Price (@GlennPrice94) April 1, 2021

Worth watching tonight

Have a quiet one; the run-in starts in earnest on Saturday.