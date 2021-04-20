Alisson stood out in Liverpool’s 1-1 draw away to Leeds United on Monday evening, but others misfired for the Reds.

It was a strange night at Elland Road, following the day’s depressing developments regarding the emergence of a European Super League.

In the first half, Liverpool focused admirably on the job in hand, however, dominating the match and taking the lead through Sadio Mane.

The visitors were hugely disappointing after the interval, though, and Diego Llorente’s late header earned Leeds a deserved point.

It was a key slip-up in the Champions League race, but frankly, will it even end up meaning anything?

Here we compare our player ratings with those from the Liverpool Echo, BBC Sport, FotMob and the TIA readers.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (7.2) scooped the highest average rating, as his good form continues.

The right-back provided constant quality down the right flank, assisting Mane for Liverpool’s goal and always looking a threat.

TIA’s Joanna Durkan hailed Trent’s “seventh assist of the season”, while Ian Doyle of the Echo felt he was a “constant threat on the overlap.”

In second place was Alisson (7.1), with the Brazilian a much improved presence between the sticks for the Reds.

He made four saves, according to FotMob, one of which was an expert stop with his foot, and completed 80 percent of his passes.

Mane (6.5) and Diogo Jota (6.5) were joint-third in the reckoning, although neither were exactly exceptional at Elland Road.

Doyle thought Mane showed “plenty of endeavour and purpose” in the opening 45 minutes, but claimed he found it “difficult” in the second half.

Meanwhile, Jota made a total of eight recoveries, but did only win four out of 16 duels, also missing one glorious chance with a header.

Gini Wijnaldum (5.3) got the lowest score, following a forgettable showing in the middle of the park that led to Durkan pointing out that his 24 touches were the “least of any member of the starting XI.”

Liverpool now have four full days to prepare for the visit of Newcastle in the early Saturday kickoff.