MADRID, SPAIN - Tuesday, April 6, 2021: Liverpool's Sadio Mané is shown a yellow card by referee Felix Brych during the UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final 1st Leg game between Real Madird CF and Liverpool FC at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano. (Pic by Propaganda)
Liverpool’s “passiveness” slammed as European hopes hang by a thread

Liverpool were left to rue a lacklustre performance as they were handed a 3-1 defeat at Real Madrid, and fans were disappointed with the effort and lack of quality on show.

Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool

Champions League Quarter-Final, First Leg, Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano
April 6, 2021

Goals: Vinicius Jr 27’, 65, Asensio 36′; Salah 51′

The Reds were on Spanish soil for the first leg of their quarter-final tie, but they had some travel sickness to start having struggled to keep possession and assert themselves in the game.

And they paid the price for allowing Real to have the run of the game as Toni Kroos’ long ball was launched to the chest of Vinicius Jr who seized the chance.

It went from bad to worse as Marco Asensio pounced on a poorly directed header from Trent Alexander-Arnold, making it 2-0 to the hosts before half-time.

No doubt having lit a fire under their arse, Klopp’s men came out with intent in the second 45 and Mohamed Salah notched a crucial away goal with the first shot on target.

Liverpool then had their chances to equalise but poor and static defending would see Vinicius Jr strike again, leaving the Reds with a two-goal deficit at the end of the 90 minutes.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the result on Twitter, Facebook and across This Is Anfield.

 

Liverpool had a dreadful first half & Keita didn’t take his chance to impress…

“It is never one player, but Keita was useless. The fault is primarily with Klopp though.”

Doug123 on This Is Anfield.

 

And Mane was another who struggled…

 

Passive & static as Liverpool were their own worst enemy…

 

An away goal provides hope, but there’s a mountain to climb…

Let us know your thoughts on the game in the comments section.

