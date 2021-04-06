Liverpool were left to rue a lacklustre performance as they were handed a 3-1 defeat at Real Madrid, and fans were disappointed with the effort and lack of quality on show.

Real Madrid 3-1 Liverpool

Champions League Quarter-Final, First Leg, Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano

April 6, 2021

Goals: Vinicius Jr 27’, 65, Asensio 36′; Salah 51′

The Reds were on Spanish soil for the first leg of their quarter-final tie, but they had some travel sickness to start having struggled to keep possession and assert themselves in the game.

And they paid the price for allowing Real to have the run of the game as Toni Kroos’ long ball was launched to the chest of Vinicius Jr who seized the chance.

It went from bad to worse as Marco Asensio pounced on a poorly directed header from Trent Alexander-Arnold, making it 2-0 to the hosts before half-time.

No doubt having lit a fire under their arse, Klopp’s men came out with intent in the second 45 and Mohamed Salah notched a crucial away goal with the first shot on target.

Liverpool then had their chances to equalise but poor and static defending would see Vinicius Jr strike again, leaving the Reds with a two-goal deficit at the end of the 90 minutes.

Here’s how supporters reacted to the result on Twitter, Facebook and across This Is Anfield.

Liverpool had a dreadful first half & Keita didn’t take his chance to impress…

If Leicester are really prepared to pay £30m for Naby Keita, you take it and run. — Matt Ladson (@mattladson) April 6, 2021

Brutal taking a player off before half-time but totally right call – Liverpool need control in midfield and not getting that from Keita. Thiago should make a notable difference. Personally would've started him given nature of game/his display vs Arsenal. — Sachin Nakrani (@SachinNakrani) April 6, 2021

Could be Keita Liverpool career over that. Hooked before HT. Just hasn't worked out for the lad here at Liverpool. — Spion Kop (@TheKopHQ) April 6, 2021

Feel for Keita because he was always going to be rusty being thrown into a big game, but that was a horrific performance from him. Not good enough. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) April 6, 2021

Naby Keita has really struggled tonight (first start for a while) and the gamble from #LFC hasn’t paid off, but he wasn’t the only one struggling. A dreadful half from the Reds and Jurgen Klopp right to make a change when he did. #UCL — Matt Addison (@MattAddison97) April 6, 2021

“It is never one player, but Keita was useless. The fault is primarily with Klopp though.” – Doug123 on This Is Anfield.

Naby Keita absolutely woeful #RMALIV — Jamie Holme (@JamieHolme) April 6, 2021

Naby Keita always that player that had no consistentcy. One brilliant game followed by a few medicore ones. He is one player we all wanted to succeed so badly but I don't know man 3 seasons in… — LFC Views (@Mobyhaque1) April 6, 2021

Keita's sub telling. Klopp said pre-match he was chosen tonight for his dribbling and the fact he can "bring special things". The 42 minutes passed him by, a total passenger. Serious questions on his Liverpool future now – a public show of Klopp's patience lost. #RMALIV — Chris Williams (@Chris78Williams) April 6, 2021

And Mane was another who struggled…

I’m sorry but it’s time for Sadio to come out of the team. Never thought I’d be saying that but he’s miles off it. #RMALFC — Stephen Warnock???? (@StephenWarnock3) April 6, 2021

Sadio Mané just tried more Cruyff turns in three seconds than Adam Lallana ever managed. — Daniel Moxon (@dmoxon_) April 6, 2021

How does your team want to function when you went from Bobby losing his scoring form and now Mane…. You think we can go far with only Salah scoring and Jota as a substitute? — O•A•O (@the_2nd_born) April 6, 2021

Front line, Jota aside, look absolutely shot. In and out of possession. It’s so concerning. #RMALFC — Danny Gallagher (@Danny7Gallagher) April 6, 2021

“Robbo and Trent, they cannot play every season 50-something games—it would limit their careers, to be honest, even when they come through." I come back to this quote from Klopp in pre-season so often this season. Those two, plus Wijnaldum and Mane, are absolutely exhausted. — Matt Ladson (@mattladson) April 6, 2021

Someone get Bruce Grobbelaar to piss on Sadio Mane's feet. The man's been cursed. — DEEP DASTARDLY* (@srijandeep) April 6, 2021

Can someone find whichever alien Space Jammed the talent out of Sadio Mane and get it back please? — Ste Hoare (@stehoare) April 6, 2021

Passive & static as Liverpool were their own worst enemy…

The passiveness in Liverpool's defending is astounding. Real Madrid can almost pause, slow down the move, pick the right pass and finish. Visitors are finally showing attacking bite, but are getting sliced so effortlessly. — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) April 6, 2021

Can admire the first, frustrated by the second, appalled by the third. — Dave Phillips (@lovefutebol) April 6, 2021

One step forward, two steps back. So many unforced errors. Said it before but you simply cannot play a high line with no pressure on the ball at this level. Giving Kross & Modric that amount of time and space is only going to end one way. Passive all over the pitch. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) April 6, 2021

No Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varne or Dani Carvajal and Liverpool were still toothless in Madrid’s half. Massively missed opportunity for Liverpool. — Keifer MacDonald (@KeiferMacd) April 6, 2021

Both sides so much for the taking, at different stages. Both had myriad flaws, Liverpool misplaced passes to death. Forward line so blunt but.. an away goal. Glimmer of hope though Klopp has to get much more out of them or forget it. Keita? My word.. #LFCdigest — Danny Gallagher (@Danny7Gallagher) April 6, 2021

Liverpool have treated the ball like it's a hot potato tonight; Real Madrid, by contrast, have been excellent and you suspect this advantage will be enough. The first half for Liverpool might be the worst 45 minutes they have produced under Jurgen Klopp in Europe. — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) April 6, 2021

An away goal provides hope, but there’s a mountain to climb…

Good god that was horrific. Better next week please ?? — Amy Laurence (@AmyLaurence301) April 6, 2021

Jurgen Klopp was pretty clear in the build-up that he felt #LFC could run all over an ageing Real Madrid midfield but, just like in Kiev, they spent the night chasing shadows. The tie is far from over but they’ll have to play so much better at Anfield. — David Lynch (@dmlynch) April 6, 2021

Mo Salah's 18 away goals in all competitions this season is the most ever by a Liverpool player in a single campaign. He overtakes his own tally of 17 in 2017-18 and Ian Rush's 17 in both 1983-84 and 1986-87. #LFC — Michael Reid (@michael_reid11) April 6, 2021

If the second leg was taking place at a packed Anfield, I'd give Liverpool a chance of turning this around, but it's not, so they're done. Will pay price for a slow, sloppy display, and a gamble in midfield that well and truly backfired. Ah well. — Sachin Nakrani (@SachinNakrani) April 6, 2021

Different to loss at Barca 2 seasons ago.That night I thought LFC played well and were undone by Messi magic. Tonight outclassed.Big decisions in line up backfired and LFC with a mountain to climb now.Away goal gives a glimmer of hope but this time it’s back to an empty Anfield — keith costigan (@KeithCostigan) April 6, 2021

2-0 takes Liverpool through. We could score a couple, but I've zero confidence in a clean sheet off the back of that. Looking pretty bleak. Only turned up for one half, and this may not be the Real of old but you're not getting away with that regardless.#LFC — David Comerford (@Dave_Comerford) April 6, 2021

