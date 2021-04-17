Jurgen Klopp has provided the welcome news that Liverpool have no fresh injury concerns ahead of the trip to Leeds, but he did say Joe Gomez is showing good signs in his continued recovery.

It’s not a phrase the manager has been able to readily use this season with setback after setback and Klopp had to make sure it was in fact true that there were no new concerns.

But aside from the long-term absentees and the continued absence of Divock Origi and Curtis Jones, the Reds are to travel to Yorkshire on Monday with the same squad from midweek.

“No new concerns. Usually, I always have someone, but no new ones!” Klopp told reporters.

It’s a welcome change as Liverpool gear up to tackle the final seven games and the season and chase a top-four spot, but fresh legs may still be on Klopp’s mind against the running machine that is Leeds.

And while Gomez is still some time way off from being considered for a matchday squad, the manager did provide a brief update after the defender posted a short video in the gym on Instagram.

It is now over five months since the point of injury for Gomez, who is now running outside with no reaction in his knee to see his recovery is on track, like the other long-term absentees in Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Jordan Henderson.

“They all are [on track],” Klopp said. “Joe is outside running now. Obviously, a big step. All looks fine when he is running, no reaction in his knee.

“These things are important. It takes time but He’s in a good way. Like Virg, Joel and Hendo – all the long-term ones.”

It’ll be a memorable day when they can each return to the fold, but that they are each progressing is the most important thing with the club not to rush the return timeline.