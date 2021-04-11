It was another game whereby VAR was thrust into the spotlight for all the wrong reasons but, thankfully, Trent Alexander-Arnold ensured there was plenty for Reds to smile about.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side put their Anfield woes behind them with a 2-1 win over Aston Villa, a result which could go a long way in their race for a top-four spot and picking up momentum.

Despite a midweek to forget, goals from Mohamed Salah and Alexander-Arnold saw the Reds put three consecutive Premier League wins on the board for only the second time this season.

Hitting form, or getting results over the line, at just the right time will be crucial with the number of games remaining in the season closing in on single digits.

The victory over Aston Villa proved cathartic for many, and here are five things fans have been talking about after the late win.

VAR farce…

It was supposed to remove debate and discussion over refereeing decisions, but, if anything, it has exacerbated it and in turn seen fans stripped of the most emotive part of the game: celebrating goals.

The decision to rule out Roberto Firmino‘s first-half strike required a forensic look at Diogo Jota in the build-up – with the end result not definitive by any means with a shirt sleeve deemed to have handed him an advantage.

It was the latest in a long string of calls that many feel are not serving the best interests of the game:

Yep Jota’s sleeve was off had an immediate impact in the game, var got it right — Chris Latham (@clatham5) April 10, 2021

Seriously, what is the point? pic.twitter.com/YH1AsuwzDl — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) April 10, 2021

Genuine take on VAR tech for those offsides is as follows: I genuinely don’t think they have the technology to make those close calls. They need some kind of AR system to be able to see right along the line and realistically make the call immediately. — Ben Kelly (@bkelly776) April 10, 2021

Useful win today, but I've completely given up on celebrating goals, no matter how legitimate they appear. The whole waiting for authorisation thing has killed the joy. — Steven Scragg (@Scraggy_74) April 10, 2021

The sooner change is made to the laws, the better.

Trent’s rocket

It was Gerard-esque and the difficulty of the strike could only truly be appreciated when more angles of his rocket came to light.

Emiliano Martinez and his defenders were helpless as they watched it fly straight into the net:

Nah this finish was honestly insane?? pic.twitter.com/NIWGhYoTtJ — josh?? (@KopTrent) April 10, 2021

Trent was really playing Score Hero in real life. pic.twitter.com/Mb5W0DDmRx — LFC_Sean?? (@lfc_seany) April 10, 2021

Trent’s vision is class ? pic.twitter.com/csrEJ3qrVm — Will C (@_willLFC) April 10, 2021

No disrespect to Walker, James or Trippier but none of them have the technique to execute that goal Trent scored yesterday. In countries that value technical footballers, Trent would be nurtured and celebrated as one of the worlds best full backs. #LFC. — Si Steers (@sisteers) April 11, 2021

How am I supposed to tell my kids Trent scored from here? #LFC #TAA pic.twitter.com/aEY8I1WrzW — bass (@lfcbass11) April 11, 2021

We’ll take more of those please, Trent.

Carra and Neville ‘banter’

The pair are a hit on Monday Night Football, with their analysis an offering levels about what is already out there – but their co-commentary and banter within games hasn’t hit all the right notes.

It comes after Carra proclaimed, “Are you watching Gary Neville” after Trent’s winner, taking away from what was a brilliant and important moment for Liverpool:

re Carra's 'are you watching Gary Neville' shout on comms – I can watch them doing analysis on MNF for hours, and it's good when they have a laugh, but it's a fine line between moving away from po-faced gravity in punditry, which I'm all for, and becoming a televised banter page. — Sean (@shornKOOMINS) April 10, 2021

Just think it's a shame that that's his first thought after such a great moment. I think they're outstanding together in the studio, both with analysis and funnier stuff, but don't personally like them on commentary at all. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) April 11, 2021

I say this a lot but the @TheVillaPodcast absolutely nail it again on Carragher & Neville. I can’t listen to them both when commenting on Liverpool & United games. Throw Martin Tyler into the mix & it makes for a tough 90 minutes ?pic.twitter.com/ZvhzS7ifY8 — Jamie Holme (@JamieHolme) April 11, 2021

It’s harmless stuff but more often that not, neutral game callers are the way to go.

Salah’s second-best tally

By finding the net on Saturday, Salah saw his season tally hit 28. It is a total which is bettered by only his first campaign in Liverpool colours, and there are still, at least, eight games to go.

In his first campaign in 2017/18, the No. 11 netted 44 in all competitions, whereas 2018/19 returned 27 and last season 23 goals.

The numbers he accumulates are truly incredible and his importance to the team cannot be underestimated:

Salah in the title-winning season: 23 goals in 48 appearances. Salah in this season of many struggles: 28 goals in 43 appearances. He was excellent last season but a few others were better – this time he's beginning to walk away with Player of the Year. Carrying the team. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) April 11, 2021

28 goals for Mo Salah this season. Will have another 30+ season. On this alone you have to give Mo a new contract and think he deserves it. Can’t replace a goal scorer for another one easily — Dipesh Shah (@mrdipeshashah) April 11, 2021

And now he needs only 9 more goals to break into the top 10 of Liverpool’s all-time top goal scorers list. Incredible. https://t.co/hM36bM86Fv — Joanna Durkan (@JoannaDurkan_) April 11, 2021

He now needs only nine goals to move into Liverpool’s top 10 all-time goalscorer list.

A race to the finish

Liverpool are in the hunt for a top-four spot alongside the likes of Leicester, Chelsea, West Ham, Tottenham and Everton and the battle lines have already been drawn.

But of Chelsea and the Foxes, which fixture list poses as the most favourable?

What could be determining is that Liverpool, after United, play teams with nothing tangible to play for, assuming WBA are relegated by then. Assuming the Reds aren’t in Europe, you’d fancy them to win their final few with their focus solely on the league pic.twitter.com/EYFiYCQOVW — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) April 11, 2021

Either way, the signs were in the win on Saturday for Liverpool…

The winner was only Liverpool’s fourth league goal from outside the box this season. The fourth Anfield goal of Trent’s career. Liverpool are now fourth in the table. Go forth, Red men. — Andrew Beasley ? (@BassTunedToRed) April 10, 2021

There’s the little task of Real Madrid on Wednesday, but irrespective of the result, Liverpool’s league campaign needs to continue going from strength to strength as they no longer have a direct say in their rivals’ results.