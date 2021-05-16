14 brilliant photos of Alisson’s goal and celebrations

Alisson Becker became the first goalkeeper in Liverpool history to score for the Reds, with his 95th-minute header keeping the season alive.

A top-four finish and therefore Champions League qualification for next season would have been pretty much over with a draw, so Alisson went up for a corner deep into stoppage time and expertly headed in Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s corner for the most dramatic ending.

The emotional scenes were added to by the fact that Alisson‘s father had passed away in February and the goalkeeper had not been able to return to Brazil.