This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

14 brilliant photos of Alisson’s goal and celebrations

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Alisson Becker became the first goalkeeper in Liverpool history to score for the Reds, with his 95th-minute header keeping the season alive.

A top-four finish and therefore Champions League qualification for next season would have been pretty much over with a draw, so Alisson went up for a corner deep into stoppage time and expertly headed in Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s corner for the most dramatic ending.

WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 16, 2021: Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker scores the winning second goal with a head in injury time during the FA Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion FC and Liverpool FC at The Hawthorns. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 16, 2021: Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker celebrates with team-mate Mohamed Salah after scoring an injury time winning goal to sealed a 2-1 victory during the FA Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion FC and Liverpool FC at The Hawthorns. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 16, 2021: Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker celebrates with team-mate Mohamed Salah after scoring an injury time winning goal to sealed a 2-1 victory during the FA Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion FC and Liverpool FC at The Hawthorns. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The emotional scenes were added to by the fact that Alisson‘s father had passed away in February and the goalkeeper had not been able to return to Brazil.

2FND1NB Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson celebrates with teammates after scoring his sides second goal during the Premier League match at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich. Picture date: Sunday May 16, 2021.

2FND1T6 Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game with team-mates during the Premier League match at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich. Picture date: Sunday May 16, 2021.

WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 16, 2021: Liverpool players mob goalkeeper Alisson Becker after he scored an injury time winning goal to sealed a 2-1 victory during the FA Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion FC and Liverpool FC at The Hawthorns. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 16, 2021: Liverpool's players mob goalkeeper Alisson Becker after he scored the winning second goal with a head in injury time during the FA Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion FC and Liverpool FC at The Hawthorns. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 16, 2021: Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker (R) celebrates with team-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold (L) and Fabio Henrique Tavares 'Fabinho' (R) after scoring the winning second goal with a head in injury time during the FA Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion FC and Liverpool FC at The Hawthorns. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 16, 2021: Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker (R) celebrates with team-mates Thiago Alcantara (L) and Roberto Firmino (C) after he scored the winning second goal with a head in injury time during the FA Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion FC and Liverpool FC at The Hawthorns. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 16, 2021: Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker celebrates after scoring the winning second goal with a head in injury time during the FA Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion FC and Liverpool FC at The Hawthorns. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 16, 2021: Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker (R) celebrates with team-mate Andy Robertson (R) after scoring the winning second goal with a head in injury time during the FA Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion FC and Liverpool FC at The Hawthorns. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 16, 2021: Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker celebrates after scoring the winning second goal with a head in injury time during the FA Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion FC and Liverpool FC at The Hawthorns. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 16, 2021: Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker (R) celebrates with manager Jürgen Klopp (L) after scoring the winning second goal with a head in injury time during the FA Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion FC and Liverpool FC at The Hawthorns. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND - Sunday, May 16, 2021: Liverpool's match-winning goal-scorer goalkeeper Alisson Becker walks off the pitch after his injury time headed goal sealed a 2-1 victory during the FA Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion FC and Liverpool FC at The Hawthorns. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments