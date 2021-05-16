Liverpool fans were left stunned by an incredible late win over West Brom, with one obvious talking point standing out!

West Brom 1-2 Liverpool

Premier League, The Hawthorns

May 16, 2021

Goals: Robson-Kanu 15′; Salah 33′, Alisson 90+5′

The Reds knew they had to win to keep their Premier League top-four hopes alive – what unfolded was the definition of drama.

Hal Robson-Kanu gave the Baggies a first-half lead, but Mohamed Salah‘s superb goal levelled matters before half-time.

Just when it looked like Liverpool were about to experience a damaging result, Alisson scored in the 95th minute, having come up for a corner.

The celebrations were memorable, as the Reds recorded an enormous three points.

Fans were gobsmacked by Alisson’s winner…

I CANNOT BELIEVE WHAT I'VE JUST SEEN! — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) May 16, 2021

Sim Señor, give the ball to Alli and he will score ? — Chris Williams (@Chris78Williams) May 16, 2021

A terrible offside decision and then our goalie scoring the winner. These Reds eh ? — Ste Hoare (@stehoare) May 16, 2021

Anyone else scream like a girl when Alissons goal went in ? — Scouser Chris (@ScouserChrisLFC) May 16, 2021

It's a fucking unbelievable header hahahaha. He's glanced it in like prime Shearer hahahahaha. — Daniel Austin (@_Dan_Austin) May 16, 2021

Was literally about to say “when do you ever see a keeper do anything when they come up for a corner” ?? — Paul Cope (@paul7cope) May 16, 2021

Get me the pub. Now — Mike Kearney (@MikeKearney1) May 16, 2021

Any spare hearts/lungs mates? — Josh Sexton (@jsexton24) May 16, 2021

Wow what a wonderful emotional interview Allison has just given ,one of the moments of the season — Phil Thompson (@Phil_Thompson4) May 16, 2021

This interview should be played back to every football journalist, pundit and fan as a stark fucking reminder that these are just young lads away from their homes in THE most trying of times in their lives just trying to give us a bit of joy for 90 minutes a week — steph (@saturrrday) May 16, 2021

The enormity of the win didn’t go unnoticed…

Just when I was about to declare our season over… If we can get top 4 and get out, it’ll be a miracle. So much work to be done in the summer, but top 4 seriously helps to refresh this squad and kick back on next season. — Rory Greenfield (@RoryGreenfield) May 16, 2021

Wow! What a header by Alisson… amazing moment for him and a massive goal. We couldn't put the chances away and the keeper is like "I'll show you how it's done!" Huge win….Thiago was fire too! 2 more games #LFC — Mal Jutley (@maljutley) May 16, 2021

UP THE REDS pic.twitter.com/z6TMznldjy — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) May 16, 2021

Anyone else feel sick after that haha — Graeme Kelly (@GraemeKelly1) May 16, 2021

Thiago was exceptional for the Reds…

Thiago vs. West Brom 91% Pass accuracy

5/8 Accurate long passes

5 Chances created

1/4 Shots on target

12/14 Ground duels won

3/4 Aerial duels won Don't believe the idiot box. Thiago is pure, unadulterated magic. pic.twitter.com/jz35e8fG1i — The Tactical Times (@Tactical_Times) May 16, 2021

This Thiago Alcantara masterclass by the way, oh my god — RF9 ?? (@SambaRole) May 16, 2021

That Thiago Alcantara masterclass was so insane man. Different breed. — Wilco? (@KIopptinho) May 16, 2021

Thiago vs West Brom: – 120! touches

– 91% pass accuracy

– 5! key passes

– 5/8 long balls

– 7/9 ground duels

– 3/4 aerial duels

– 2/2 dribbles

– 12 tackles Absolutely boss, @Thiago6 ? pic.twitter.com/9Pz6XdjUZi — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) May 16, 2021

A top-four finish is very much alive…

Ali you beauty! Heading @LFC into top four! — Emmano_d (@emmano_d) May 16, 2021

Hahahahahahha get in Allison, what a keeper ??? Top four in sight? @LFC #WBALIV — Barry Spence (@bxrryspence) May 16, 2021

