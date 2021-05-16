This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

“Any spare lungs/hearts?” – Liverpool fans ecstatic as Alisson winner downs West Brom

Liverpool fans were left stunned by an incredible late win over West Brom, with one obvious talking point standing out!

West Brom 1-2 Liverpool

Premier League, The Hawthorns
May 16, 2021

Goals: Robson-Kanu 15′; Salah 33′, Alisson 90+5′

The Reds knew they had to win to keep their Premier League top-four hopes alive – what unfolded was the definition of drama.

Hal Robson-Kanu gave the Baggies a first-half lead, but Mohamed Salah‘s superb goal levelled matters before half-time.

Just when it looked like Liverpool were about to experience a damaging result, Alisson scored in the 95th minute, having come up for a corner.

The celebrations were memorable, as the Reds recorded an enormous three points.

Here’s how Liverpool fans reacted on Twitter, Facebook and across This Is Anfield.

 

Fans were gobsmacked by Alisson’s winner…

 

The enormity of the win didn’t go unnoticed…

 

Thiago was exceptional for the Reds…

 

A top-four finish is very much alive…

Let us know your thoughts on the game in the comments section.

