Fans confused by ‘orange’ trim as new Liverpool kit receives mixed reviews

Liverpool released their new home kit for next season on Thursday morning, with Nike’s second campaign to get its debut on the final day against Crystal Palace.

Liverpool’s home attire for 2021/22 features a two-tone look, with bright red sleeve cuffs and collar, which can appear orange, standing out from a deeper look across the torso.

The club badge, Nike logo and the Standard Chartered sponsor remain a white colour, while a zig-zag pattern provides a point of difference to the overall design.

New kits can be hit and miss as what one person may love another may not, and the Reds’ latest kit has received mixed reviews across social media.

It hit the mark for these Reds…

 

But many felt some AS Roma vibes…

 

And Reds were confused over the ‘orange’ trim…

“The orange really puts me off. Take that of and have white or even plain red and it would have been nice. Nike are you intentionally trying to out fans off with your awful designs?”

kch0312 on This Is Anfield

 

Now, it’s time to win some games & silverware…

“As long as it’s comfortable to wear for the boys. Need to do a lot of running and sweating to win that League again next season.”

Anfield_rocks! on This Is Anfield

