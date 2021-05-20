Fans confused by ‘orange’ trim as new Liverpool kit receives mixed reviews

Liverpool released their new home kit for next season on Thursday morning, with Nike’s second campaign to get its debut on the final day against Crystal Palace.

Liverpool’s home attire for 2021/22 features a two-tone look, with bright red sleeve cuffs and collar, which can appear orange, standing out from a deeper look across the torso.

The club badge, Nike logo and the Standard Chartered sponsor remain a white colour, while a zig-zag pattern provides a point of difference to the overall design.

New kits can be hit and miss as what one person may love another may not, and the Reds’ latest kit has received mixed reviews across social media.

* The new home kit is available to pre-order from the official Liverpool FC store, here!

It hit the mark for these Reds…

The new home kit is absolute ? nice to see something slightly different from the conventional trim colours. ?? — Karl (@KarlThyer) May 20, 2021

minus the SCB logo and the accents this kit is niceee https://t.co/STs9ptxrq7 — J. (@jaytothelo) May 20, 2021

Liverpool’s new kit is so nice — robin?? (@psgrobin) May 20, 2021

I honestly really like this. Don't understand the hate, it is miles better than this season's home kit. ????? #lfc https://t.co/8iiqPRU9rS — Elliot ???? (@SourEnvy) May 20, 2021

There will, as usual be those who complain about the new Liverpool kit; but once it is on and there when scoring goals and winning games, will all be fine.

Is slightly different from the mock-ups I had seen, but quite like it; reminds me of a classic Roma kit #LFC — Grant Ross (@GrantRoss1) May 20, 2021

But many felt some AS Roma vibes…

Did they run out of red and dipped into the AS Roma box of collars and sleeves? — LFCZA ?? (@LFCZA) May 20, 2021

Is it just me or does this Kit give off AS Roma vibes? https://t.co/HgBrNgTSFA — Rudian (@RudianC) May 20, 2021

Taking Salah back to Roma I see.?Liverpool you got a nice kit though.?? https://t.co/qDfucNFHbj — ????????? ?????????? (@SanSuperSya) May 20, 2021

And Reds were confused over the ‘orange’ trim…

That orange trim is awful! — Lou (@mrs_patch) May 20, 2021

“The orange really puts me off. Take that of and have white or even plain red and it would have been nice. Nike are you intentionally trying to out fans off with your awful designs?” – kch0312 on This Is Anfield

it’d be peng if the orange was replaced with white ? https://t.co/VvakdiZFyO — Aaron ? (@aaron_Ifc) May 20, 2021

The Orange in Liverpool’s new home kit pic.twitter.com/p2dCiGDeSr — Umer (@umer_musharaf) May 20, 2021

If this Orange was white then it'd be sound…can't get my head around this ? https://t.co/Nhva4sEnv2 — Josh Edwards (@JoshTheKopite) May 20, 2021

Now, it’s time to win some games & silverware…

So this is the shirt that we’re winning the quadruple in then? pic.twitter.com/zxlvT4BTCJ — Jack Gill (@jacklfcgill) May 20, 2021

“As long as it’s comfortable to wear for the boys. Need to do a lot of running and sweating to win that League again next season.” – Anfield_rocks! on This Is Anfield

Guys, either you love it or hate it. As long as the team smell like the winning spirit and mentality in their new kit, then there's nothing to complain about. https://t.co/8jhvTyBKlc — Jason Thomas (@Jay_Star1892) May 20, 2021

