Liverpool fans hail “colossal” Phillips and relish “1 to go” with 10,000 at Anfield

Liverpool won 3-0 away to Burnley on Wednesday night, picking up a massive victory to help put them in the drivers seat in their search for Champions League football.

Burnley 0-3 Liverpool

Premier League (37), Turf Moor
May 19, 2021

Goals: Firmino 43′, Phillips 52′, Oxlade-Chamberlain 88′

The Reds faced a huge game at Turf Moor, knowing that a win would enhance their chances of a final-day top-four finish.

More shaky defending and erratic finishing made for a frustrating first half, but Roberto Firmino fired home just before half-time to ease the nerves.

Nat Phillips headed Liverpool into a 2-0 lead early in the second half, scoring his first Reds goal and putting his team in control.

Burnley kept plugging away in irritating fashion in the final exchanges, but Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scored a big goal, in terms of goal difference, late in the day.

Here’s how Liverpool fans reacted to a big win on Twitter, Facebook and across This Is Anfield.

 

The victory was met with delight…

 

It was a sensational performance by Phillips…

 

Thiago was also a “joy to watch”…

 

And attention turned to an enormous final day…

Let us know your thoughts on the game in the comments section.

