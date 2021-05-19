Liverpool won 3-0 away to Burnley on Wednesday night, picking up a massive victory to help put them in the drivers seat in their search for Champions League football.

Burnley 0-3 Liverpool

Premier League (37), Turf Moor

May 19, 2021

Goals: Firmino 43′, Phillips 52′, Oxlade-Chamberlain 88′

The Reds faced a huge game at Turf Moor, knowing that a win would enhance their chances of a final-day top-four finish.

More shaky defending and erratic finishing made for a frustrating first half, but Roberto Firmino fired home just before half-time to ease the nerves.

Nat Phillips headed Liverpool into a 2-0 lead early in the second half, scoring his first Reds goal and putting his team in control.

Burnley kept plugging away in irritating fashion in the final exchanges, but Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scored a big goal, in terms of goal difference, late in the day.

Here’s how Liverpool fans reacted to a big win on Twitter, Facebook and across This Is Anfield.

The victory was met with delight…

YESSSSSSSS THE REDS! Huge win. Is right the lads. — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) May 19, 2021

Liverpool are in the top-four! — Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) May 19, 2021

Massive, massive three points! Tough game scoreline a bit flattering but such a big win. What more do we want from Phillips? Goal, clears one off the line – man of the match performance — Jeff Goulding (@ShanklysBoys1) May 19, 2021

Another clean sheet. And some of you fridges wouldn’t have played that defence…. — And Could He Play (@andcouldheplay7) May 19, 2021

Absolute massive win for Liverpool! 4 wins in a row when it matters the most. One to go! Up the reds! #BURLIV — Jamie Holme (@JamieHolme) May 19, 2021

This is the first time we've won four consecutive matches in the Premier League all season. pic.twitter.com/bewOtAlaOP — Sam McGuire (@SamMcGuire90) May 19, 2021

It was a sensational performance by Phillips…

‘Bolton Baresi breaks Burnley’s hearts’ — Neil Docking (@NeilDocking) May 19, 2021

Nat is absolute PPV. Mad defending, good defending, goals. — HARVEY ELLIOTT ULTRA (@guydrinkel) May 19, 2021

Could be another huge result. Nat Phillips outstanding again. Thiago is a joy to behold. Burnley fans bemoaning time wasting – don’t think they do irony — Dan Clubbe (@dan_clubbe) May 19, 2021

Phillips 10 — Chris Bascombe (@_ChrisBascombe) May 19, 2021

Nat Phillips easy decision for MoM. Thiago not far off tho. #LFC — Graeme Kelly (@GraemeKelly1) May 19, 2021

Nathaniel Phillips appreciation tweet. 1st LFC goal. Cleared a header off the line. Defended everything in the box. Brick wall. MOTM. ???? pic.twitter.com/PKMy4nzE9o — Samue (@SamueILFC) May 19, 2021

Couldn’t ask for more from Nat Phillips this season. Came in from the cold and has stepped up superbly during this injury crisis. Goal, assist and two clearances off the line in the last week – all huge contributions. MOTM tonight. Deserves immense credit. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) May 19, 2021

Nat Phillips utterly colossal for #LFC this evening. Nine clearances, 13 aerial duels (eight won), three tackles, two blocks and one goal. Man of the match by some considerable distance. — David Lynch (@dmlynch) May 19, 2021

Thiago was also a “joy to watch”…

Thiago has been our most important player. Gave us control and direction, and one of few players who hasn't been giving ball away cheaply. — Red (@TaintlessRed) May 19, 2021

Thiago is an absolute madness! He’s so fucking good! — Karl (@KarlThyer) May 19, 2021

Thiago, yet again, has been absolutely phenomenal. Everything Liverpool have done well has come through him. A real joy to watch. — Keifer MacDonald (@KeiferMacd) May 19, 2021

I actually adore the fella. — Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) May 19, 2021

Thiago is an unbelievable footballer. Run the show tonight. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) May 19, 2021

Watching @Thiago6 play football is a real privilege. Next season will be fun. — Sai (@TheEngancheRole) May 19, 2021

As for Thiago, received some silly criticism this season, but he has really stepped up and is showing his class at a crucial time. A joy to watch. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) May 19, 2021

And attention turned to an enormous final day…

Made up. Gotta finish it off on Sunday. Can’t wait to be back in there! #LFC — Graeme Kelly (@GraemeKelly1) May 19, 2021

One more to go. Can’t wait especially as I’ll be there. The roof will come off on Sunday #LFC #anfield ??? — Dave Kerruish?????? (@CruicialDJK) May 19, 2021

ONE MORE GAME TO GO!! pic.twitter.com/oYqDzWOQ7P — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) May 19, 2021

Huge win for Liverpool, and the three goal margin will significantly help matters too. Did what they had to here. Thiago man of the match by some distance. Great moment for Phillips, and for Oxlade-Chamberlain off the bench to seal things. On to Palace, Sunday…. — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) May 19, 2021

3 down, 1 to go! Bring on Sunday at Anfield ?? — Esther Lois ? (@littlemiss_lane) May 19, 2021

