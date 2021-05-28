Liverpool fans welcome ‘early business’ as “talented” Konate bolsters defence

Liverpool fans have known Ibrahima Konate was all but destined to land at Anfield this summer, but that did not take away from the excitement after his arrival became official.

Jurgen Klopp saw his squad bolstered by the addition of the 22-year-old on Friday in a deal worth £36 million, a move which is for both the short and long-term.

The centre-back joins the club after four years in the Bundesliga with RB Leipzig, and his new manager is “confident we are signing a player who can play for us right away.”

And with his arrival now official, Liverpool fans were delighted with Konate’s addition to the squad.

The swiftness of the deal impressed many…

Glad the Konate deal is confirmed, good to get it done early on too Now into the big signings. Hopefully Liverpool can make! — RougeMen:EF (@RougeMEF) May 28, 2021

Liverpool doing what Liverpool do best getting the business in early. Konate ? — BazzaMccann28 (@BMccann28) May 25, 2021

“To get one of the most sought after, top young CH’s in Europe for a dirt cheap price is an outstanding start to the window. Welcome mate. Absolutely made up to have you on board.” – KloppiteE on This Is Anfield

“I love the way we got this deal over the line quickly and efficiently, a great start to what could be a very interesting summer window, my interest in the U21’s European Championships has just gone up several notches, what’s not to like.” – Steve on This Is Anfield

“Welcome Ibrahima, really like how early this was done. Well done Edwards & Co.” – Yarbos on This Is Anfield

And there was plenty of excitement…

Van Dijk and Konate walking to the opposition box when we get a corner. pic.twitter.com/P0XZJOcUmQ — Ste Hoare (@stehoare) May 28, 2021

Carrying the ball out from defence like that… ? Straight out of the Joel Matip playbook this lad haha! #LFC #Konate https://t.co/Fr2e6DtEpc — Scott Groom (@ScottCGroom) May 28, 2021

In a lot of ways, Ibrahima Konate has a higher ceiling than Dayot Upamecano. He's unbeaten in his last 28 starts for Leipzig, has the pace to match his size and is more composed on the ball than his compatriot. Sad to see him leave the Bundesliga, but Liverpool have another gem. — Alex Chaffer (@AlexChaffer) May 28, 2021

78% – Of the 742 defenders to play at least 20 games in Europe's top-five leagues since the beginning of 2019-20, only Bruno Alves (81%) has a better aerial duel success rate than Ibrahima Konaté (78%). Red. https://t.co/0pKXWIK88j — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 28, 2021

I like big, strong, quick centre backs who are good on the ball. Konate ? — Jamie Holme (@JamieHolme) May 28, 2021

Ibrahima Konate is 22 years, already an established player in Europe. He’s dominant in aerial duels, super quick, great ball playing defender and his physical strength is sound. Exciting to see Liverpool snapping a beast of a breed in defense who can become best in the world. — Alpha Male ? (@Famous_Anfield) May 28, 2021

Honestly very excited by Konate. Hopefully he stays fit. Been on him when everyone else was hyping the fraud Upa, so really really happy we got Konate. Such a strong and quick player. Him and VVD is absolutely immense. Transfer window far from done though. — Martin (@kopeckey) May 28, 2021

Really talented young defender. Excited to see him develop under Klopp https://t.co/yfp2PmM709 — keith costigan (@KeithCostigan) May 28, 2021

Konate is built like Van Dijk, plays like Matip and can probably keep up with Gomez in a 100m race. If he's over his injuries, he's a bargain. — Sam McGuire (@SamMcGuire90) May 28, 2021

And Konate himself took to Twitter as he swapped Leipzig for Liverpool…