Leipzig, Germany. 16th May, 2021. Football: Bundesliga, Matchday 33, RB Leipzig - VfL Wolfsburg at Red Bull Arena Leipzig. Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate on the ball. Credit: Jan Woitas/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa - IMPORTANT NOTE: In accordance with the regulations of the DFL Deutsche FuBball Liga and/or the DFB Deutscher FuBball-Bund, it is prohibited to use or have used photographs taken in the stadium and/or of the match in the form of sequence pictures and/or video-like photo series./dpa/Alamy Live News
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

Liverpool fans welcome ‘early business’ as “talented” Konate bolsters defence

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Liverpool fans have known Ibrahima Konate was all but destined to land at Anfield this summer, but that did not take away from the excitement after his arrival became official.

Jurgen Klopp saw his squad bolstered by the addition of the 22-year-old on Friday in a deal worth £36 million, a move which is for both the short and long-term.

The centre-back joins the club after four years in the Bundesliga with RB Leipzig, and his new manager is “confident we are signing a player who can play for us right away.”

And with his arrival now official, Liverpool fans were delighted with Konate’s addition to the squad.

 

The swiftness of the deal impressed many…

“To get one of the most sought after, top young CH’s in Europe for a dirt cheap price is an outstanding start to the window. Welcome mate. Absolutely made up to have you on board.”

KloppiteE on This Is Anfield

“I love the way we got this deal over the line quickly and efficiently, a great start to what could be a very interesting summer window, my interest in the U21’s European Championships has just gone up several notches, what’s not to like.”

Steve on This Is Anfield

“Welcome Ibrahima, really like how early this was done. Well done Edwards & Co.”

Yarbos on This Is Anfield

 

And there was plenty of excitement…

 

And Konate himself took to Twitter as he swapped Leipzig for Liverpool…

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments