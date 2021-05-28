Liverpool got life underway with their new home kit in winning fashion, starting as they mean to go on. But who are the most popular names to adorn the back of a fans’ kit so far?

The new home kit for 2021/22 is the second season with Nike, with the strip one that is said to be inspired by the 1964 season when Bill Shankly was at the helm.

With bolted pinstripes and crimson sleeve cuffs and neckline, it’s a different offering from recent years and will look mighty fine with the famed No. 6 badges in the Champions League.

Jurgen Klopp‘s squad is littered with talent, meaning fans are spoilt for choice when considering which name will adorn the back of their new kit.

And here, we count down the 10 most popular selections to date. And there are a few new faces this time around!

10. Sadio Mane

A famed member of the regular front three, Mane remains a popular choice and there are no surprises as to why even after a drop in output in 2020/21.

The No. 10 didn’t have the best of times in front of goal but still netted a more than respectable tally of 16 goals in addition to nine assists.

With a humble personality and a smile that can light up Anfield, Mane remains one to get you out of your seat and here’s hoping for an upturn in form next season.

9. Fabinho

A new entrant, Fabinho endeared himself to many after a selfless campaign that saw him couple his world-class midfield skills with world-class centre-back duties.

The Brazilian was one of the standouts of the season and it’s a credit to his growth and stature in the side that he nestles in ninth place.

And there is still plenty of opportunities for him to move further up the list in the years to come, with his future at Liverpool looking brighter by the day.

8. Andy Robertson

In the rivalry that exists between the full-backs, Robertson will be over the moon with this one as he has shot up the rankings following an ever-present season in the Premier League.

The Scot is one who epitomises what it is to be a Red, with his never-give-up mentality and honesty to the fans both characteristics that ensure his name is highly sought after.

After putting another 50 games under his belt, the No. 26 is certainly carving out a career to remember at Anfield. Long may it continue.

7. Roberto Firmino

Bobby Dazzler is the next of the front three to feature, with his selfless role for the team growing in appreciation by the day.

You can’t always define what Firmino brings to the team through stats as you have to watch what he does to see the bigger picture and Liverpool fans know the talent on their hands.

A showman without his crowd, it wasn’t the best of seasons for the No. 9 but that he is seventh in this list goes to show how spoiled we are.

6. Jordan Henderson

The skipper now has a steady presence in this list, and why wouldn’t he be?

Henderson showed what an incredible human being he is over the last year having proved instrumental in orchestrating key movements within his club, across football and beyond.

If you’re in need of a role model, you don’t have to look too far. A Liverpool legend and his story is not close to being finished.

5. Alisson

Our No. 1 is a new entrant and a more than deserving one at that, breaking into the top five after another impactful year.

The Brazilian experienced hardship like no other and yet still turned up for his team and went above and beyond.

That West Brom winner will go down in history and he was deserving of that moment and it’s good to see a ‘keeper back among the popular choice.

4. Diogo Jota

Breaking onto the scene and he’s right in near the top, talk about making a good first impression!

Jota settled into the side nicely this season and if not for a lengthy injury he would have certainly ended the campaign with more than 13 goals. It’s going to be exciting to watch him, hopefully, perform in front of packed stadiums week in and week out next season.

3. Thiago

Another of Liverpool’s new faces from last summer and it’s our Spanish maestro.

Injury and COVID-19 robbed Thiago of settling early, but his influence late on left a lot to be excited about next season and he was key in the 10-game unbeaten run at the end.

That the genuine excitement that he is in our team has yet to dissipate says everything you need to know.

2. Mohamed Salah

The Egyptian King is back near the top in this list after being displaced temporarily last season, with his 31-goal campaign a leading light in what was a turbulent year.

Salah was a consistent presence when we needed him most, and that some may say it was an under-par season for him just goes to show his incredible talent.

A true competitor and constant record-breaker, we are truly privileged to see Salah ply his trade in the Liverpool shirt.

1. Virgil van Dijk

He may have been out of sight for much of 2020/21, but he was certainly not out of the minds of Liverpool fans.

Our No. 4 remains the most popular choice for Reds for a third season running, which is incredible when you consider his absence, showcasing just how influential he has been for this club.

The Dutchman will be back with a vengeance this coming season, no doubt about it and he will have plenty in his corner as he makes his comeback.

