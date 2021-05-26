Liverpool scored some memorable goals during the 2020/21 season, but which efforts stand out as the best in a dramatic campaign?

The Reds managed to end their season in positive fashion, beating Crystal Palace 2-0 to seal a third-place finish.

It was a wonderful effort from Jurgen Klopp and his depleted squad, who looked like missing out on Champions League football for so long.

As an up-and-down campaign has drifted by, Liverpool have found the net with some sumptuous strikes, some of which will live long in the memory.

Here’s how we’ve ranked the Reds’ 10 best goals of 2020/21.

10. Roberto Firmino – Liverpool 2-1 Tottenham

Some goals can be made greater because of the situation they arrive in, which applies perfectly to Roberto Firmino‘s dramatic winner at home to Tottenham last December.

With a sprinkling of fans inside Anfield, the Brazilian’s bullet header downed an in-form Spurs team in stoppage time and he ran the length of the pitch to celebrate in front of the supporters.

At the time, it felt like a goal we would be looking back on as pivotal in the title race – oh well, it was still a moment to treasure.

9. Gini Wijnaldum – Liverpool 4-0 Wolves

Gini Wijnaldum said an emotional goodbye at the end of the season, and while he isn’t famed for his goalscoring ability, his penultimate effort in a Liverpool shirt makes the cut.

The 30-year-old scored a beauty in the 4-0 rout of Wolves at Anfield before Christmas, bending an effort into the top corner of the Kop net.

It was arguably the best goal Reds fans have witnessed in the flesh this season and it was a reminder of the Dutchman’s technical quality.

8. Mohamed Salah – Leicester 3-1 Liverpool

This was one of those brilliant goals that get forgotten about, due to the eventual result.

Liverpool’s 3-1 defeat to Leicester felt like it could be a fatal result in the top-four battle, but Mohamed Salah put Liverpool ahead on the day.

Firmino’s outrageous flick teed up the Egyptian, who sent an inch-perfect finish past Kasper Schmeichel, outlining his elite level of ruthlessness.

It further shows why Salah has to be considered the Reds’ Player of the Year.

7. Mohamed Salah – Liverpool 1-1 Newcastle

Here’s Mo again!

There were times throughout the season when it felt like Salah was carrying Liverpool’s attack, scoring from nowhere when his team most needed him.

The 28-year-old’s wonderful touch, swivel and half-volley opened the scoring against the Magpies, seemingly setting the Reds on their way to victory.

Joe Willock’s late, late equaliser denied them and left Salah fuming, however – he had every right to feel let down by those around him.

6. Mohamed Salah – West Brom 1-2 Liverpool

We realise Salah is featuring prominently, but he really has been head and shoulders above everyone when it comes to great goals.

Another certain goal from the trip to West Brom will be mentioned shortly, but this one wasn’t bad either!

With Liverpool trailing and looking lifeless in the final third, Salah curled home a long-range shot from nowhere, restoring parity at the Hawthorns.

He made it look ridiculously simple, as is invariably the case – and for your average player, this would be in his end-of-career highlight reel.

For Mo, it was just another day at the office.

5. Mohamed Salah – Crystal Palace 0-7 Liverpool

Salah was arguably the only Liverpool superstar to hit his usual heights in 2020/21, with this stunner outlining his world-class ability.

The forward was actually a substitute in the 7-0 victory over Palace, but he didn’t take long to make an impact at Selhurst Park.

Having already poached a header, Salah then tried his luck from distance, bending an outrageous effort into the top corner.

What a footballer.

4. Trent Alexander-Arnold – Liverpool 2-1 Aston Villa

Remember Steven Gerrard’s late winner at home to Middlesbrough in 2008/09? We think Trent Alexander-Arnold does, too.

Liverpool looked to be throwing away yet more crucial points against Aston Villa in early April, only for their current homegrown hero to come to the rescue.

Trent fired home a rocket of a finish almost identical to Gerrard’s aforementioned strike to seal a massive win, celebrating in style with his team-mates.

Looking back, it was an enormous moment in Liverpool’s season.

3. Roberto Firmino – Crystal Palace 0-7 Liverpool

Liverpool looked like champions-elect again when they annihilated Palace in December, with Firmino’s first of the afternoon the pick of the bunch.

The Reds’ No. 9 started a slick move with a lovely pass out to Andy Robertson from inside his own half, before the left-back surged down the wing.

His beautiful cross was then met with a deft touch and outside-of-the-foot finish from the onrushing Firmino, in a goal that epitomised Klopp’s style of play.

Why couldn’t Bobby play like that all season?

2. Mohamed Salah – West Ham 1-3 Liverpool

Salah has featured prominently in this countdown, but none of his goals come close to this absolutely stunning effort away to West Ham.

His first strike on the day wasn’t bad, but his second was extra-special.

Trent’s pass to Xherdan Shaqiri opened up the pitch on the counter-attack, the Swiss’ first-time cross was sublime and Salah’s touch and finish were out of this world.

It’s as good a breakaway goal as you could ever wish to see – even better than Firmino’s.

1. Alisson – West Brom 1-2 Liverpool

Was there ever any other contender?

Alisson‘s last-gasp winner at West Brom was such an incredible moment that it remains surreal to this day, with the Brazilian powering home a header John Toshack would have proud of.

The fact that it saved Liverpool’s season made it even more special, in what has to go down as one of the most iconic moments in Premier League history.

Without the goal, we may all be preparing for Thursday night football next season – just imagine if the away end had been full!